How to find Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a type of herb that will serve you well on your journey. It is a plant that can be used to craft potions. The herbarium entry informs us that it is also used as anesthesia before skin-related surgical treatments. Interestingly, the best way to collect this herb is not through foraging but by purchasing it from specific merchants.

This article guides you on how to obtain Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to acquire Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Merchants in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Although Henbane's description states that the herb can be found on dung and rubble, it is hard to come across in the open world. Hence, the best way to collect it in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is to purchase it from various merchants scattered throughout the map. Not only does this make restocking easier but the merchants also provide it at an extremely low cost. These are the various suppliers you can buy Henbane from:

Herbalist Barnaby

He is located at the northern corner of Trosky Castle. You'll find him in a small house on a path that leads directly into a forest.

Herbalist Aranka

She'll be located at the westernmost point of Nomad's camp.

Herbwoman Vlasta

She'll be located at the southwest corner of Miskowitz, Kuttenberg, at the edge of a forest. For another point of reference, go slightly northwest from the Camp by the Road point of interest

Apothecary

It will be located westwards of the fountain inside the Kuttenberg region. You'll find it in the first line of houses that come after the semicircular structure.

Apothecary Emerich

If you want a merchant that sells dried Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, go here. It'll be located southwest of the fast-travel point in Troskowitz. He'll be found near an NPC named Gerda.

How to prepare Lethean Water using Henbane

Lethean Water is a potion that helps you to change your build in the title (Image via Deep Silver)

Lethean Water is an alchemy recipe you can prepare using Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The potion removes all perk points, allowing you to respec them.

Ingredients:

2x Wormwood, 1x Belladonna, and 1x Henbane.

Recipe:

Add spirits to the cauldron. Put all the Wormwood in a mortar and grind it. Add the Wormwood to the cauldron. Add Belladonna to the pot and set it down to brew for three turns of the hourglass. Add Henbane. Lift the pot from the fire. Prepare the phial and distill.

You can buy the recipe for Lethean Water if you want to have a reference at the Alchemy bench (Image via Deep Silver)

Note that you can brew potions directly without recipes. Doing so will make you learn the recipe. If you want to create better quality potions (only applies to some recipes), make sure all the ingredients are fresh and not dried. If any of the ingredients in your inventory have red durability, they'll negatively affect your concoctions.

This was a guide on how to find and use Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

