How to find Old Albus in Elden Ring

Old Albus is a very important NPC in Elden Ring that players might run right past if they aren't aware of his presence.

The Albinauric is trying to hide from the "calamity that befell" his village in Liurnia of the Lakes. Players might not notice him at first, as he is disguised as a pot in a dark tunnel.

He rests on the pathway to the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace in western Liurnia of the Lakes. Once found, he provides one of the most vital, key items in all of Elden Ring.

This is how Elden Ring players can locate Old Albus in the game

Make sure to speak with Old Albus multiple times (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

To find Old Albus, players will first need to access the Liurnia of the Lakes region. This area can be found northwest of the starting region of Limgrave. Players will have to work hard to get there.

It can be accessed after completing Stormveil Castle, which typically involves players defeating Godrick the Grafted and taking the passage beneath his throne room.

Additionally, players can avoid the castle completely by taking a narrow cliffside pathway around it. This pathway is on the eastern edge of the castle in northern Stormhill and is much less treacherous than the castle itself.

The map shows the roads that lead to Old Albus through Liurnia of the Lakes (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, here is how Elden Ring players can make their way to Old Albus:

Travel northwest after entering the region from Stormveil Castle.

Follow the path that continues west on the western side of the massive body of water.

Players will pass landmarks such as the Slumbering Wolf's Shake and the Lunar Estate Ruins.

A road leads directly from the Lunar Estate Ruins to Albus.

Take the northern split when a fork in the road appears.

This is the path that leads to the Village of the Albinaurics and a Site of Grace with the same name.

Defeat the Perfumer enemy that blocks the way and continue forward.

Stick to the wall of the structure and head through the tunnel-like passage.

Near a tree just before the village is a pot that can be struck.

This is Old Albus.

Hit the pot, and Old Albus will remove the disguise and reveal himself.

Albus doesn't move from this spot and should not be attacked. Instead, players should speak with him again after the initial conversation where he reveals his true form.

During the second set of dialogue, he will introduce himself, explain why he is hiding as a pot in that location, and request that the Elden Ring player protect a special medallion.

The Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

This is the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Paired with the left half found in the Mountaintops of Giants, players can use the full Medallion to access the Grand Lift of Rold.

The Grand Lift of Rold is how players will be able to reach the Consecrated Snowfield region. This region is home to a vast number of mighty enemies as well as a large number of Smithing Stones of all three types.

