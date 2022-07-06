How to find Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Purecrystal is one of many crafting resources players can find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

This material is used as an ingredient to craft a large amount of armor and buddy equipment. That makes it an essential item for players to get their hands on while playing the Sunbreak expansion.

To find this resource, they will need to search the mining outcrops of the Flooded Forest. Heading there during a Master Rank expedition will provide ample time to farm Purecrystal.

Farming Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Mining outcrops are where most materials are gathered in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. In the Flooded Forest, just like in other regions, users will come across two types of mining outcrops.

The first type is a blue mining outcrop. It provides "run-of-the-mill" ores, and Purecrystal has a chance of being found in them. Here are the blue outcrops to search:

On land southeast of area 7's body of water

Directly southeast of area 11

Right above the area 9 marker on the map, touching the coastline

At the top of the pyramid structure south of the area 3 map marker

Behind the pyramid structure, to the farthest southeastern portion of Flooded Forest

Southwest of area 8, but directly east of the temple area

White mining outcrops are home to more uncommon and rare resources. This gives gamers a higher chance of finding Purecrystal. These are the white ones to search:

Right next to the first blue mining outcrop by area 7

Northeast of area 10

On the elevated section of the forest north of area 4

On top of the pyramid structure south of area 3

Slightly southwest of the last blue outcrop listed above, behind the pyramid

The best route to take to farm Purecrystal, ensuring more spawn in after finishing the path, is by fast traveling to the camp outside area 11. Climbing down and heading south will see each outcrop reached, and the process can be repeated.

Additionally, they can send their buddies here to look for resources. There are no guarantees, and it does take a while, but it is an excellent way to gather materials while continuing to hunt monsters.

What is Purecrystal used for?

Several armor pieces require Purecrystal as part of its crafting recipe in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The majority of them only need one of the item, but some do require two.

Here are those armor pieces:

Astalos Helm

Ingot Helm X

Ingot Vambraces X

Ingot Mail X

Ingot Greaves X

Ingot Coil X

Jelly Hat X

Almudrom Vambraces x

Gore Mail

Hawksuit

Hawkcoil

Kushala Grip X

Vaik Helm X

Damascus Mail X

Ceanataur Coil

Utsushi True Braces (V) / Medium's Prayer (Light)

Utsushi True Braces (H) / Channeler's Hope (Spring)

Utsushi True Graves (V) / Medium's Hakama (Light)

Utsushi True Greaves (H) / Channeler's Hakama (Spring)

Readers can expect lots of attack boosts when wearing armor created using Purecrystal.

