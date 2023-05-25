How to find the Shopkeeper and unlock secret items in Warzone 2's DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been out for more than six months and has been receiving updates regularly. The latest major update for the game came with the release of Season 3 Reloaded, which brought in Warzone Ranked play, as well as new operators, weapons, maps, and a unique DMZ map known as Koschei Complex.

In the Koschei Complex, there is a unique new inclusion called the Shopkeeper, which lets players receive secret items such as an exclusive weapon blueprint, emblem, and calling card. Before getting into a new game, select the Abandoned Operator faction mission.

Where to find the Shopkeeper in Warzone 2 DMZ

Start a new Warzone 2 DMZ match and infiltrate Al Mazrah. After spawning, look for a car battery and a set of jumper cables which will be required later.

Next, after gearing up and finding the aforementioned items, head to the three bunkers area. One of them will be the entrance to the Koschei Complex, where you will come across various AI enemies. Complete the small puzzle inside the facility, stock up on ammo and armor, and continue.

After completing the puzzle, you will come across the Chemical Plant, where night-vision goggles will come in handy as there is no light source. You can find a pair of goggles around the area if you do not already have one. While killing your way into the area, one of the AI enemies will drop a Factory Admin Key, which will be necessary for going further.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard The Koschei Complex awaits DMZ Operators in Al Mazrah. Find your way and gear up for an all new infiltration. The Koschei Complex awaits DMZ Operators in Al Mazrah. Find your way and gear up for an all new infiltration. https://t.co/T6n272uAHd

You must keep in mind that there are only two Factory Admin Keys available per DMZ game, and other enemy operators can get their hands on them as well. Once you have a key in hand, keep heading in the west direction, and you will find a bunker door named A/1.

In that area, you will find an already open door. Upon entering, it becomes an even smaller door that is the opening for the Factory Admin Wing, where you will have to use your key to enter.

Next, you will come across long halls where you will have to fight a sentry turret. Upon defeating it, you can follow the arrows that will lead to a door that opens into a massive room with a couple of floors.

Go around the ground floor until you find a sign that reads "Shop." Enter the room and keep following the arrows that are accompanied by smiley faces. Lastly, you will come across a locked Buy Station and a Dead Drop, which is the secret "Shopkeeper" in Warzone 2.

In the same room, you will find a Shopkeeper's list and a box in which you can drop items. Next, find all the items in the list and bring them to the Dead Drop to unlock the Buy Station.

All items will be found in Warzone 2's Koschei Complex. One of the areas with the most loot is the Alpha Cluster, which needs jumper cables and a car battery to access.

Once you have gathered all the items in the list, get back to the Dead Drop, and interact with it to throw the items. The locked Buy Station will be unlocked through which you can purchase or trade to receive items, including exclusive cosmetics in Warzone 2. Completing this will also reward you with 15,000 XP and an L2 Restricted Zone Key.

