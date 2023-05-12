Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to finish the Bedrock mission

Are you looking for a way to earn 15000 XP in Warzone 2? Look no further than Bedrock, a challenging tier-four redacted mission in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2 Season 3. To complete this mission, you must enter the highly-secured Koschei Complex located beneath Al Mazrah, conduct a thorough investigation, and make a quick exfiltration.

Completing these tasks is no easy feat; you must overcome numerous obstacles to succeed. This comprehensive guide provides all the essential information needed to complete the Bedrock mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

What is required to complete the Bedrock mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The most challenging aspect of the Bedrock mission is entering the Koschei Complex, which can be accessed through any of the three entrances. One entrance is located up north of the Al Mazrah map near a rock, while another can be found inside a tunnel in the Rohan Oil area. The last entrance is situated in the parking lot of the city.

Entry Points for Koschei Complex (Image via warzonetacmap.online)

To enter the Koschei Complex, you must have all the necessary equipment and weapons to combat combative AI soldiers and hostile squads. Once inside, follow the red arrow signs on the walls to navigate through the complex to the chemical treatment plant, where the investigation needs to be conducted.

To unlock the locked door at the chemical treatment plant in the Bedrock mission, you need to find jumper cables and car batteries within the complex. These items can then be used to activate the electric box nearby, which opens the locked door and provides access to the treatment plant area.

Inside the treatment plant area, you must navigate through a series of doors, unlock and lock them multiple times to remove gas from the area, and complete the investigation quickly and efficiently. Any delay could lead to detection by heavily armed AI soldiers guarding the complex.

After completing the investigation, you must extract from the area, which is darkly guarded by fully equipped AI soldiers with lethal weapons. Night vision goggles are a must-have item for this part of the Warzone 2 gameplay, as they will allow you to navigate through the area with ease.

You must be cautious and alert while extracting, as the AI soldiers are on high alert and will not hesitate to engage in combat.

All Exit Points are marked blue (Image Via warzonetacmap.online)

There are three different exit locations that you can use to extract from the area, each with its own set of challenges and obstacles. The evacuation elevator is the final destination. You need to reach it to complete the mission and exfiltrate from the area.

That's all you need to know about taking on the Bedrock mission and earning a great deal of XP in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3.

