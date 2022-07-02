How to find the Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first huge expansion and the most recent entry in Capcom's iconic 18-year-long action RPG franchise. Like every expansion, Sunbreak brings new monsters, which can be hunted and slain for new weapons, armor, and unique new gear.

The highest honor any Monster Hunter player can hope to achieve is owning every set of armor and weaponry. Collecting the entire suite is a massive accomplishment, but each latest expansion brings a new catalog to obtain. Some players may have found the fascinating new Hermitaur Master Rank armor set and discovered that they're missing a key piece.

How to get the Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players have almost undoubtedly already guessed where to get this piece. Typically, this piece must be claimed from the captured body or defeated corpse of a monstrous enemy.

Players can only get the Timeworn Crimson Horn by hunting and defeating the Daimyo Hermitaur. This massive crab is new to this game but originally appeared in Monster Hunter 2. The Daimyo Hermitaur has popped up in multiple games in the franchise over the years.

As is often the case, players can't simply defeat a few of these crustaceans and hope to claim the horn. There are only two ways to pick up the Timeworn Crimson Horn from the Daimyo Hermitaur.

The beast must be fought in Master Rank. This means players will have to beat the Daimyo Hermitaur at least once to unlock Master Quests. Taking it on at any Master Level will work to get the horn.

Players can hope to get the Timeworn Crimson Horn as a reward if they successfully capture the beast. This can be done during a quest but has a very low chance of granting the player the horn. Players only have a 10% chance of receiving the Timeworn Crimson Horn as a capture reward.

For a much more reliable 90% chance, players will need to break the Daimyo Hermitaur's massive shell.

How to break the Daimyo Hermitaur's Shell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will recognize breaking specific parts of a monster's hide as a classic part of the franchise formula. Players will have to destroy the durable shell that covers the Daimyo Hermitaur in a Master quest.

The shell can only be destroyed with blunt heavy weapons. The Hammer is the best option, but a Hunting Horn will also work. Attacking the Daimyo Hermitaur in this way won't kill it, but it almost guarantees the player a Timeworn Crimson Horn.

Working as a team to wail on the shell with blunt weaponry will destroy it quickly. Players with a cooperative team can send a teammate to antagonize the beast while the rest smash the shell.

One should use the Partbreaker Skill if they have it. Along with the Destroyer Jewel Decoration, these items can make destroying the shell much easier.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players just have to smash that shell for a 90% chance of picking up the Timeworn Crimson Horn. Work together and pick the right tools to forge this excellent piece into armor.

