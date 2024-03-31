How to find Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2, much like all the other Maisters, must be found to get the most out of your Vocation. It is one of the hardest-hitting melee Vocations in the game and can make short work of most enemies thanks to its amazing Weapon Skills. While unlocking the available Weapon Skills will make you formidable, the Warrior Maister's teachings are important to be a touch above the rest.

However, he isn't easy to find, and even when you do, he won't teach you his tricks before you prove yourself. We've got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to find and learn from the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can find the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Warrior Maister will provide you with two tasks (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

To find the Warrior Maister, Beren, you must make your way to Borderwatch Outpost, north of the outpost lies Beren's Tent. If he doesn't spawn in during the day, you need to rest at a camp and return at night.

Once you've found Beren, speak to him and he will ask you to complete a task for him, which will start the Claw Them Into Shape side quest. To complete this, you only need to find three swords and someone willing to train under Beren.

Now, the swords are easy enough to come by. To find someone willing to train under Beren, you must head to Vernworth. In the town, you will find a boy named Humphrey outside the Vocation Guild. Speak to him and ask him to meet Beren at his camp.

After you've sent Humphrey on his way, set up a camp and rest for a day before returning to the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2. Upon your return, Beren will ask you to fight him. Now, the result of the fight doesn't matter, so you can go as easy or as hard as you want.

Direct Humphrey to join Beren for training (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

After the duel between you and Beren ends, a conversation will be triggered. However, it will be interrupted by a soldier who warns Beren of a Goblin attack. After you and Beren have dealt with the Goblin threat, the Warrior Maister will take his leave. Now pass the time for a day and return to speak to Beren.

After you meet Beren again, he will talk about giving you one final lesson. However, this conversation is also interrupted by a soldier, who warns Beren of a Cyclops attack.

Now, you, Beren, and Humphrey will have to fight together and defeat the Cyclops to advance. Following this, you must have one more conversation with Beren, who will then leave Vermund and head for Battahl. Let's find out how you can find the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 for the second time.

Where to find the Warrior Maister after he leaves Vermund?

The Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will return to his childhood home (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

After you've completed the quests Claw Them Into Shape and Beren's Final Lesson, you must head into Battahl. Right as you enter the area, you will find Beren's Childhood Home off the side of the road. You can find the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 either inside the house or around the property.

If your affinity with him is high enough, Beren will give you the Champion's Fable Tome, which can be used to unlock a new Weapon Skill for the Warrior Vocation, Arc of Might. However, if he doesn't give you the Tome right away, keep talking to him until he gives you an escort mission.

If you can complete the mission, pay Beren another visit, and he will hand over his Tome without issues.

Check out our other articles covering Dragon's Dogma 2:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Gifting guide || Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get out of gaol (jail) for free || Dragon's Dogma 2 vocation tier list