How to fix Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error on Steam

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 11, 2025 17:00 GMT
Battlefield 6
Battlefield 6 Game Not Released error on Steam (Image via EA)

If you are having the Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error on Steam, then we've got you covered. Since the release of Battlefield 6 on October 10, some players have been facing this issue. Although the game is out now, you might see this "Game Not Released" error that prevents you from opening the game. The devs have already acknowledged the issue, and they have released a statement that contains the official fix for this error.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how to fix the Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error.

How to fix "Game Not Released" error in Battlefield 6?

Here is how you can fix the error in Battlefield 6:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Since the issue only affects Steam users, you need to launch the app.

  • After launching Steam, find Battlefield 6.
  • Click on the game, and you'll see the Properties option.
  • There, you'll see Battlefield Multiplayer HD Marker and Battlefield Multiplayer Marker DLCs.
  • Both of these options are ticked in Properties. Untick them and launch the game. This should be enough to run the game without showing the error.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned earlier, the devs have already acknowledged the issue. Ideally, the problem should be fixed soon as they are working on it. If the aforementioned fix doesn't work for you, you can relaunch the Steam app or try verifying the integrity of the game files. The process is pretty simple. Here’s how you can do it:

  • Open Steam and find the game as before.
  • Right-click on the game, and you'll find Properties again.
  • Go to the Installed Files section; there, you will see the option to verify integrity files. Click on it, restart the game, and you’re good to go.
Ad
Ad

This is all you can do regarding the error right now. The first fix should work for you, as the devs have asked players to try it out.

That covers everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error on Steam. Check out our other Battlefield-related news and guides:

That covers everything you needed to know about Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error on Steam. Check out our other Battlefield related news and guides:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications