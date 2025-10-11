How to fix Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error on Steam

If you are having the Battlefield 6 &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error on Steam, then we've got you covered. Since the release of Battlefield 6 on October 10, some players have been facing this issue. Although the game is out now, you might see this &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error that prevents you from opening the game. The devs have already acknowledged the issue, and they have released a statement that contains the official fix for this error.Read on to learn more about how to fix the Battlefield 6 &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error.How to fix &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error in Battlefield 6?Here is how you can fix the error in Battlefield 6:Since the issue only affects Steam users, you need to launch the app.After launching Steam, find Battlefield 6.Click on the game, and you'll see the Properties option.There, you'll see Battlefield Multiplayer HD Marker and Battlefield Multiplayer Marker DLCs.Both of these options are ticked in Properties. Untick them and launch the game. This should be enough to run the game without showing the error.As mentioned earlier, the devs have already acknowledged the issue. Ideally, the problem should be fixed soon as they are working on it. If the aforementioned fix doesn't work for you, you can relaunch the Steam app or try verifying the integrity of the game files. The process is pretty simple. Here’s how you can do it:Open Steam and find the game as before.Right-click on the game, and you'll find Properties again.Go to the Installed Files section; there, you will see the option to verify integrity files. Click on it, restart the game, and you’re good to go.This is all you can do regarding the error right now. The first fix should work for you, as the devs have asked players to try it out.That covers everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error on Steam. Check out our other Battlefield-related news and guides:That covers everything you needed to know about Battlefield 6 &quot;Game Not Released&quot; error on Steam. Check out our other Battlefield related news and guides:Battlefield 6 not launching on Steam: Possible fixes and reasonsBattlefield 6 players are getting multiplayer not owned error after launchBattlefield 6 not working on Xbox: Possible reasons and fixesBattlefield 6 not working on PS5: Possible reasons and fixes