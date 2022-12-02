How to fix Error Code 2001, 2003, and 2007 in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

While Warhammer 40K: Darktide is an intense, enjoyable experience, there are several issues plaguing players. Waves of zombie-like monsters are challenging, but it can be even more complex when your partners start mysteriously disappearing from your mission mid-battle.

In particular, Error Codes 2001, 2003, and 2007 are popping up for players of Warhammer 40K: Darktide. These are temporary solutions and will not always work for every player. Unfortunately, gamers will have to wait for official updates and patches from Fatshark Games.

What you can do when you receive 2001, 2003, and 2007 Error Codes in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Many of the solutions for these problems will feel similar, but the players' actual problems are different. Each Error Code for Warhammer 40K: Darktide has a different trigger. But with this in mind, here’s what you can do to help correct these problems as they come up for you in the game.

1) Error Code 2001 temporary fix

This error in Warhammer 40K: Darktide pops up when you have corrupted game files, or your machine has low system requirements. It could also show up thanks to a poor internet connection. Error Code 2001 is a broad problem.

Ensuring your computer meets the Minimum System Requirements will be incredibly important to avoid Error Code 2001. Here are the requirements so that you can double-check your system.

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel i5-6600 (3.30GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 2400G (3.6GHz)

Intel i5-6600 (3.30GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 2400G (3.6GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 OR AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 OR AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 50 GB available space

If you lack these, you may repeatedly run into Error Code 2001 in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. If this isn’t a problem, go to your Graphics Drivers and update them. This could also be the cause of your issues.

Finally, it could simply be your internet connection. Run an internet speedtest on any of the websites available for that service. In addition, you should also restart your Router and Modem. You may also want to consider restarting your FIrewall service if you have one. You can hopefully jump into your match and resume playing your character.

2) Error Code 2003 fix options

Error Code 2003 is the issue you will run into if you are disconnected from the game servers. When this occurs, one of the best things you can do is Repair Game Files. If that doesn’t work, you can restart your router and restart your PC. The following is how you repair your game files if you have not done that before on Steam.

Open the Steam Client

Right-click on the game in your library

Click “Properties”

Click the “Local Files” tab

Click “Verify Integrity of Game Files”

That will reinstall any files that are corrupted or broken. If you have any, try to rejoin your game after this. When in doubt, consider restarting your PC and modem, but these are also not guaranteed fixes.

3) Correcting Error Code 2007

Unfortunately, Error Code 2007 is random in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. It is a game disconnect bug, and it’s unclear what triggers it. The developers have not actively addressed this issue at the time of writing.

There isn’t a lot you can do about this Error Code. You can try to restart your Router and PC, but it’s likely an issue on the game servers. The best solution is to wait until the servers are stable.

If an update or maintenance had just occurred, this error could show up when lots of people try to connect simultaneously. The good idea is to wait for about an hour and try again. Hopefully, the developers will have fixes for these Error Codes coming soon.

Poll : 0 votes