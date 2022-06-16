How to fix error code Centipede in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an iconic first-person shooter that continues to add new content almost five years after its release. The game has a ton of great gameplay, but nothing is perfect, and Bungie has devised clever codenames for its many possible problems.

There are over 200 codenamed errors that can take place in Bungie's iconic game. These range in severity from mild inconvenience to complete disaster, but finding out how to fix these issues is important. When the error code "Centipede" appears in the game, players need to check the connection and fix their experience.

Fixing error code Centipede in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.



bung.ie/haunted The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted. The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.bung.ie/haunted https://t.co/SklKArvSyF

Destiny 2's error code Centipede is the game's way of telling players that their connection has failed. This dreaded warning screen will appear upon logging into the player's character, followed by a crash.

Generally, Centipede refers to connection problems with the PC iteration of the game. Console players are more likely to see the error code "Boar," which basically means the same thing.

The most common cause of error code Centipede is a weak or ineffective WiFi signal. The Centipede message typically means that the current internet settings aren't stable enough to support the game.

The easiest fix for this version of the issue is using a wired connection. Using an ethernet cable instead of WiFi will provide a more stable experience. This should fix the problem and do away with the Centipede code.

Failing that, make sure that the game is operating at its most recent version. Bungie puts out updates for a reason, and an outdated version can fail to connect properly. Make sure the game is fully patched and updated.

If a wired connection or a software update doesn't solve the issue, checking the NAT type should do the trick. The NAT (Network Address Translation) may be set to strict, which will limit the ability of the system to connect to other PC gamers.

Ensure the NAT is set to open or Type 1 to get the best online gaming experience. This should allow the game to connect to any other NAT type and be easily played online.

Other Destiny 2 error code Centipede situations

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Vault of Glass

Grasp of Avarice Earn Pinnacle weapon drops with the Raid and Dungeon weekly rotations. This week:Vault of GlassGrasp of Avarice Earn Pinnacle weapon drops with the Raid and Dungeon weekly rotations. This week:💠 Vault of Glass💠 Grasp of Avarice https://t.co/5ilVzopr5N

Destiny 2 could also give players the Centipede code as a result of stranger issues. Players trying to get in on the game at an inopportune time or from a questionable location might have trouble.

The servers for the game could go down, which will cause the Centipede error code. There's not much to do with a downed server other than keep a close eye on social media to see when it's back online.

Players attempting to play while connected to a public WiFi network may also have trouble. On a college campus or in a hotel, internet access may be restricted for various reasons.

If players find themselves able to connect but unable to play the game online, a VPN is the solution. Using a VPN, players should be able to play wherever they are.

Destiny 2 has a ton of things that can go wrong, but there's always a solution. Error code Centipede is just a Bungie's way of saying that the player's internet connection isn't working.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far