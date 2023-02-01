How to fix lag and FPS drop in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a fan-favorite battle royale game for mobile, thanks to its gameplay and features. The developers have put a lot of care toward improving the title with every update. However, patches don't always lead to an improved product, as certain enhancements and additions can lead to performance issues that hamper a good gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile (Image via VentureBeat)

Bugs and glitches are present in all video games and not just battle royales. Although the developers are responsible for eliminating them, it is also in the hands of the players to optimize their settings, so the game functions smoothly on their devices without concerns of lagging or the device overheating.

PUBG Mobile takes up more than 1 GB of storage, so performance issues are quite common in the game. Hence, optimizing the settings according to the desired outcome and device specifications is a must for having a fluid experience and improving the chances of victory during missions.

Tips to fix lags and FPS drops in PUBG Mobile

1) Clear your RAM

If you are using a device that has 2 or 3 GB of RAM, then it is essential to close all background apps before playing. Running too many secondary processes will only slow down performance and cause too much lag while you play. Upgrading your device with higher RAM is also advisable, as PUBG Mobile demands at least 2 GB of RAM.

2) Free up internal storage space

Like clearing your RAM, clearing the clutter in your internal storage is also essential to maximize your device's performance; PUBG Mobile also takes up quite a lot of space. Clear all caches and delete apps and files that you don't use at all. It is also advisable to have expandable memory.

3) Change in-game graphics settings

This is an important tip to follow to optimize the game's FPS. To achieve a good framerate, you will have to reduce graphics quality. This part won't be an issue if you have a powerful device. However, for lower-end models, this is a method to reduce lag and get the desired Frame-rate.

Change the graphics settings here (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) Use Wi-Fi over mobile data

Running PUBG Mobile requires a high-speed internet connection, and in most cases, mobile data doesn't pull that off effectively. Wi-Fi provides a stable connection and better performance.

5) Switch off auto-updates and data sync

Google's Play Store has an option where applications will be automatically updated when available. This selection will compromise the game's performance as plenty of data is consumed simultaneously for other functions. Hence, it is advised to turn off data sync and auto-updates on Play Store to ensure smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

6) Choose the right server

Always check the servers you are playing on, as they are predominantly random. Choose one that has the lowest ping for a lag-free gaming experience.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players in India are not allowed to play PUBG Mobile and will not be able to download it from app stores. It is advised to play the game using a good VPN service.

Poll : 0 votes