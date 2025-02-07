How to fix missing Trophies in Civilization 7

If you have early access and already started playing, you might've noticed you're missing Trophies in Civilization 7. Despite sinking a couple of hours into building your civilization from scratch and perfecting the means of production, there's no list of potential trophies. It is almost as if the developers forgot about them, but that's not the case.

Unfortunately, if you want to fix the issue of missing Trophies in Civilization 7, there's only one way to do that: earn trophies. Sounds confusing? Here's a bit more on the situation at hand and what you can do to remedy it.

Fix missing Trophies in Civilization 7 by earning one

As ironic as it may sound, the only way to fix missing Trophies in Civilization 7 and make them show up on your profile is to unlock one. This sounds rather odd since you won't know the prerequisite(s) in the first place. It is unclear why the developers decided to do this, but it could very well be a bug or an unintentional conundrum. We can expect an update regarding the same soon.

On that note, there are a total of 33 Trophies in Civilization 7 that you can unlock as you process. As this is not a linear game, it could take you days, weeks, and potentially months to unlock all of them, even if you have early access to Civilization 7 with the final one only being unlocked after you earn the remaining 32 trophies.

Suffice it to say, if you're new to the genre, it's going to be a while, best buckle up for the bumpy (and infuriating journey) that lies ahead of you. On a side note, you can expect more trophies to potentially be added later this year as the developers have shared the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025.

