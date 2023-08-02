How to forge the Divine Weapon in Honkai Star Rail: Forging and naming guide

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 recently featured the Tales of the Fantastic event, which contained a total of three new Hero’s Journeys unlocked over consecutive days. During its runtime, players were tasked with assisting Mr. Xiyan to narrate the anecdote about Trailblazer and Jing Yuan’s triumphant victory in the battle against Phantylia.

For the story to progress, you must embark on a short adventure to collect clues for the narrator and complete the third Hero’s Journey by forging the Divine Weapon. Although the sword will roll out as a collectible for your inventory, you can choose a few options in the crafting process to receive a different variant of it.

This article will guide you on how to forge and name the Divine Weapon in the ongoing Tales of the Fantastic event.

Honkai Star Rail guide: How to forge the Divine Weapon

The child actor assists you in forging the Divine Weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Hero’s Journey in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 event initiates after talking to Mr. Xiyan at Xianxhou Luofu’s Central Starskiff Haven. He will bring you to the Scalegorge Waterscape to meet Warby, a child actor portraying the character of Dan Heng. He will brief you on the Divine Weapon required for Phantylia in Mr. Xiyan’s script.

Now, you need to complete a few tasks in Stargazer Navalia. Firstly, obtain the three Growth Boosters from the marked location. Hereafter, inject all the boosters inside the wooden vessels and collect the hilt to proceed further into the journey.

The child will share the forging sequence in a complex manner, but he simplifies the process once you scroll through all of his dialogues.

Choose the correct sequence to forge the Divine Weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

All the steps required to forge the Divine Weapon in Honkai Star rail are listed below for the reader’s convenience. Make sure to choose the options in the following order to receive the proper sword.

Put in the Bona Aqua.

Put in the Ignis Aureliae.

Put in the coolant.

Put the hilt wood in first and then the Bona Aqua.

With this, the weapon should be forged and ready to receive a name before collecting dust in your inventory.

How to name the Divine Weapon in Honkai Star Rail

Choose between the four Divine Weapon names (Image via HoYoverse)

The Divine Weapon naming process is fairly straightforward, as you need to pick one of the options listed below:

Keep the old name

Big Sword

Reaper of Nexus Modder

Imaginary Intra-Kinetic Portable Tactical Laser Canon

Try to avoid the first option, as it generates an awkward name for the sword.

What are the rewards for forging the Divine Weapon in Honkai Star Rail?

Receive a few in-game goodies for forging the Divine Weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the following reward for forging the Divine Weapon in Honkai Star Rail:

6 Adventure Logs

4 Condensed Aether

30,000 Credits

The materials above are rolled out separately for completing the objective and are not included in the Tales of the Fantastic reward list. That said, the event will expire on August 7, 2023, at 3:59 AM, server time.