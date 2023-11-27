How to get 100% exploration in Genshin Impact 4.2 maps: Priorities, quests, waypoints, and collectibles list

HoYoverse released two areas in the ongoing Genshin Impact version 4.2 update, namely the Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region. Both regions are fairly large and cover around one-fourth of the entire Fontaine map. Naturally, there are a ton of chests, Hydroculus, Foggy Forest Branches, and other collectibles that travelers can collect while exploring the new areas to get a 100% exploration rate.

However, several other items are hidden. This can prevent players from getting a full exploration rate, which can be slightly annoying. This article lists all the items you can get in Genshin Impact 4.2 and 100% in Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest.

Genshin Impact 4.2: How to get 100% exploration in Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region

Priorities

To get 100% in the Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest, it is necessary to unlock the entire map and have access to all the locations. Luckily, most of the areas are accessible from the beginning. However, two locations in particular cannot be accessed without completing their associated quests, and they are:

Roots of Erinnyes.

A hidden cave near The Rusty Rudder.

To get to the Roots of Erinnyes, you must complete The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact. Doing so will also unlock a secret location below the Marcotte Station, where you can find a hidden teleport waypoint, Hydroculus, and a few chests.

For the cave near The Rusty Rudder, you need to do a hidden mission in this location. Talk to Permingeat on the shipwreck and operate the cannon to break the rock and open the cave entrance, where you will find another hidden teleport waypoint. In addition, this is one of the prerequisites to obtain all the chests and Hydroculus in the new version 4.2 Fontaine map.

World Quests

Complete Genshin Impact 4.2 World Quest list (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the World Quests in Genshin Impact version 4.2:

The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes Series

In the Wake of Narcissus Series

Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt

Through the Looking Glass

Pursuit

Happy Birthday

Free Verse

An Expected Plan and An Expected Lie

Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine Series

Impromptu Poem of the Crimson Dawn

Some of the entries are sequels to the quests from previous updates. For example, In the Wake of Narcissus can only be triggered after completing Initial Facts in the Narzissenkeuz Ordo.

Teleport Waypoints

Fontaine surface map view (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine underwater map view (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of 24 teleport waypoints in both Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region combined. However, only 22 initially appear on the map when it is unlocked for the first time. To activate the remaining two, complete The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest and the hidden challenge in The Rusty Rudder.

Collectible items

There are a ton of stuff that you can collect in Genshin Impact 4.2. Here is a complete list of all of them, as well as their total count:

Hydroculus x66

Keys of Shrines of Depths x2

Chests x207 (Includes 10 Luxurious Chests)

Seelies x13

Time Trial Challenges x32

Foggy Forest Branch x6

Treasure Maps x8

Drained Conch Cup x1

You can find eight treasure maps while exploring the underwater areas of Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest. Each map has a puzzle you can solve for a chest reward. At the same time, you can also find six Foggy Forest Branches during exploration. You can exchange them to get Primogems from Pahsiv after completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

On a related note, you can also interact with the Mora boxes that you can usually find in lakes. These items are counted in the exploration progress, so you can open them to get a 100% exploration rate.