Search in the Algae Sea is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact, which is a sequel to the Narzissenkreuz Series. During the quest, your objective is to find and break the four seals in the new Fontaine region. To do this, you must complete four sub-quests and solve all of Orthant's puzzles. Luckily, the puzzles are pretty simple since you need to connect all the energy flow mechanisms in the ruins.

Completing each Orthant's puzzle will reward you with a Luxurious Chest worth ten Primogems. Here is a complete guide on how to find and break the four seals in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea World Quest.

Genshin Impact: How to find and break the four seals quest guide

Find and break the four seals quest objective is divided into four sub-quests in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae World Quest. You can find all four parts and the solution to each puzzle below.

Muse's Mother

Defeat the mobs and activate the machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Muse's Mother is the first sub-quest, and solving the puzzle is simple. Follow the navigation to reach the quest location. Head over to the other side of the ruin, defeat the enemies, and interact with the energy flow mechanism. Once that is done, return to the machine in the middle of the ruin and turn left.

You will find a lift behind a locked gate, which can be unlocked by solving the puzzle nearby. Start by hitting the pneumousia crystal and operate the valve using Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill to raise the Eliphas Beam's level and wait for it to come down. Hit the crystal again when the beam is at the same level as the gray ball to lock the beam.

Finally, take the lift and activate the energy flow mechanism on the lower floor. Once that is done, return to the main puzzle room, climb the large machine, and interact with it. After a brief cutscene, the quest will end, and you will get a Luxurious Chest worth ten Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Meteoric Lance

For the second seal in the Meteoric Lance quest, open the Genshin Impact map and teleport to the Fort Charybdis Ruins. You will find a small puzzle at the entrance that you need to solve to get to the main room.

Start by defeating the enemy and use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill to raise the pillar's level so they are aligned with the Eliphas Beam. This will open the gate and give you access to the lift.

Use the lift to go down and keep moving ahead. After finding the second Orthant's puzzle, head straight toward the other end of the room to find a similar pillar mechanism puzzle. Use the Octopus' skill to lower their level so the beam can activate the gray balls. This will open the gate, and you can use the lift to go down, where you will find another machine.

Interact with the mechanism and release the water. After this, head back using the lift and release the water from the machine on the lift. Next, follow the Seelie to get an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact. Near the Seelie court, there's an underwater area where you will find another machine.

Cut all the vines (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat all the enemies guarding it and activate the machine. Finally, use Hunter's Ray's skill to cut the vines and head up. You will receive a Luxurious Chest as a reward. Collect the chest and climb the machine to interact with it. This will trigger another cutscene and end the second part of the Genshin Impact quest.

Cupid's Lover

Interact with the machines to unseal the entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find a sealed entrance when you reach the quest location in Cupid's Lover quest in Genshin Impact. To unlock it, you simply need to release the water from the machines on both sides of the entrance.

Release the water from the first mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you enter the ruin, you will find the first energy flow mechanism. Interact with it and head straight to find the second machine. However, the latter is locked behind a gate; you need a Special Key to unlock it. To find the key, head left to enter the puzzle room and take another left from the large machine. Take the lift to go up and interact with the machine on the upper floor.

Special Key location (Image via HoYoverse)

You will also find a shining spot on the window behind the machine. Interact with it to obtain the Special Key. Finally, head back to the locked gate and release the water. Do not forget to use the lift to bring the machine down. Next, return to the puzzle room and head to the other side. Use the lift to go down and keep moving ahead to find another energy flow mechanism.

Activate the machine and return to the puzzle room to collect your Luxurious Chest, worth ten Primogems. Finally, climb the machine and interact with it to conclude the third part of the Search in the Algae Sea World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Thalia and Melpomene

Release the water from the first machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving the Orthant's puzzle in the Thalia and Melpomene quest in Genshin Impact will break the final seal in Search in the Algae Sea. To begin, follow the quest navigation and enter the ruin. Note that you will find the first machine right across the entrance. Interact with it and keep moving ahead until you find two more machines. Release water from both of them and use the lift to go up.

Break the rocks and start the machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head to the main puzzle room and swim underneath the giant machine. Keep moving until you find some breakable rocks and an inactive valve. Break all the rocks using the Crab's skill and install the blue crystals on the value to operate the water channels. Finally, interact with the machine and head to the next room. Defeat the enemies and use the lift to go up.

Release the water from the final machine and collect the Luxurious Chest from the puzzle room. Don't forget to climb the large mechanism in the room and end the quest. With this, you have broken all four seals in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea World Quest.

For more such Genshin Impact guides, follow Sportskeeda.