How to get 500 Clash of Clans Gems for free

Since the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event is live, you must be collecting Sweet Elixir and Cookie Medals. For those unaware, the event resembles the recent Mashup Madness event and features a Gingerbread Bakery in the Home Village that generates Sweet Elixirs. Accumulating this elixir moves you forward in the event's reward track, producing the Cookie Medals and other exclusives.

You can also purchase these event-exclusive currencies with the Clash of Clans Gems at the in-game shop. Therefore, you should focus on collecting these Gems as well.

Win 500 Clash of Clans Gems

Celebrating the Christmas festival, Clash of Clans conducts a Clashmas event that includes various sub-events, rewards, and decorations. One such decor is a Logmas Tree, accentuated with colorful lighting, a star, and a little snow to keep the Christmas vibe alive.

The Logmas Tree is one of the rarest decorations in COC. However, a popular Clash of Clans content creator, Galadon Gaming, is giving away the decor and 500 Gems.

All you need to do is participate in his simple and quick contest, and given below is its step-by-step procedure:

Step 1: Open your X/Twitter application on your device.

Go to the content creator @GaladonGaming's profile or click on the post embedded above.

Find the creator's post offering the Logmas Tree as a reward and like, reply, and retweet it.

If it turns out that your like, reply, or retweet was the last one on the post, you'll win a Logmas Tree. However, if you already have the decor, you'll receive 500 in-game Gems.

How to get free Cookie Medals and Sweet Elixirs in Clash of Clans

As a promotion, Supercell provides many COC content creators with freebies to conduct giveaways. One such opportunity is live, as many creators are giving away free Cookie Medals and Sweet Elixirs, the event-exclusive currencies of the ongoing Cookie Rumble event.

A popular COC content creator, Clash Ninja, has released two posts recently, offering a total of 500 Sweet Elixirs and 350 Cookie Medals.

Given below is the step-by-step procedure to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open your X/Twitter handle.

Head to the creator's profile or click on the post embedded above.

Find the two posts offering the freebies.

Tap the links in the posts that will redirect you to the game.

Tap the links in the posts that will redirect you to the game. Step 5: A notification with a "Claim Rewards" button will pop up. Tap the button, and the amounts will be credited to your account.

Note that Clash Ninja isn't the only creator offering these rewards. Other creators, like Judo Sloth, also posted the same link in their recent posts, giving away the mentioned rewards.However, you can't reuse a single link to claim the rewards, and every creator has offered the same links.