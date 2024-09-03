How to get all 7 Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact 5.0 patch

The Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact is a new item introduced with version 5.0. This allows you to craft an artifact piece from any set with the desired main and minor affixes. This Elixir can be obtained from various sources, but it is only available in a limited amount, making it a pretty rate item. You can get only up to 7 Elixirs in version 5.0 and most of them can be obtained for free.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to obtain all 7 Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact 5.0.

All Sanctifying locations in Genshin Impact 5.0

Natlan Tribal Troves

Locations of all three tribal troves (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find up to three Sanctifying Elixirs in each tribe's secret trove. Note that these troves are sealed and can only be opened using their respective Obsidian Rings. Here's a list of all Obsidian Rings of each tribe:

Yellow Obsidian Ring - Children of Echoes

Green Obsidian Ring - Scions of the Canopy

Azure Obsidian Ring - People of the Springs

Each ring is crafted by collecting three Obsidian Ring Fragments that you can find randomly in Precious and Luxurious Chests while exploring Natlan.

Artifact Transmuter

Extract Sanctifying Elixir from the Artifact Transmuter (Image via HoYoverse)

You can extract one Sanctifying Elixir from the new Artifact Transmuter device. Use artifacts that are at least level +4 to get 100 Extracting Progress. Every 100 Progress points will create one Sanctifying Elixir. However, note that this feature can only be used once every update and any extra Extraction Progress will be saved for the next cycle.

Tona's Flame

Tona's Flame level up rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Tona's Flame is the new offering system in Natlan. Since level 20 is the cap in version 5.0, you can offer Pyro Sigils to the Table of Tona to obtain two Sanctifying Elixirs at levels 10 and 20.

Battle Pass - Gnostic Hymn

Sanctifying Elixir reward at Battle Pass level 26 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also obtain one Sanctifying Elixir from the Battle Pass at level 26. However, it is only available as a reward after unlocking the Gnostic Hymn - the paid version of the pass. So, it won't be accessible to everyone.

To sum it up, as an F2P player, you can get up to six Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact 5.0. Meanwhile, if you have unlocked Gnostic Hymn in the Battle Pass Gnostic, you can get up to seven.

