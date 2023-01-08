Fast-paced gameplay has made Overwatch 2 one of the leading hero-shooters in the entire esports scene. Blizzard Entertainment released the title with several objectives that can be completed to earn attractive in-game items.

Titles are one of the rewards obtained by simply meeting the required criteria. These can only be obtained by finishing the provided challenges, and some arrive with specific Limited Time Modes. After the event concludes, these titles can become very rare if their challenges expire.

Here is how you can get your hands on the Acolyte of Medusa title in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Acolyte of Medusa title criteria

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced various game modes that entertain the entire player base of Overwatch 2. The publisher also releases exclusive game modes with special perks that will remain in the game for a limited time. The most recent limited-time game mode currently playable is the Battle for Olympus event.

Acolyte of Medusa

This title is one of the hardest to unlock, among various others. Players who want to acquire this title on their account will need to score 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker. The challenge does require a few hours of grinding but can be completed with relative ease, as Widowmaker can deal heavy damage in Overwatch 2.

More about titles

The Battle for Olympus event has brought a total of 18 challenges to Overwatch 2. All the challenges reward players with battle pass XP, titles, voice lines, and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin. Here is a list of all the challenges, their completion criteria, and all the rewards:

Winged Victory: Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus (Reward - Winged Victory skin)

Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus (Reward - Winged Victory skin) Olympian Champion: Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus (Reward - 5000 battle pass XP)

Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus (Reward - 5000 battle pass XP) Blessing of Hephaestus: Pick up 20 over health power-ups (Reward - 500 battle pass XP)

Pick up 20 over health power-ups (Reward - 500 battle pass XP) Nectar of the Gods: Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups (Reward - 500 battle pass XP)

Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups (Reward - 500 battle pass XP) Pride of Poseidon: Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra (Reward - Pride of Poseidon Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra (Reward - Pride of Poseidon Player Title) Zeus's Favorite Child: Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen (Reward - Zeus's Favorite Child Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen (Reward - Zeus's Favorite Child Player Title) Master of Minotaurs: Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt (Reward - Master of Minotaurs Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt (Reward - Master of Minotaurs Player Title) Scion of Cyclops: Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog (Reward - Scion of Cyclops Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog (Reward - Scion of Cyclops Player Title) Sentinel of Hades: Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah (Reward - Sentinel of Hades Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah (Reward - Sentinel of Hades Player Title) Herald of Hermes: Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lucio (Reward - Herald of Hermes Player Title)

Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lucio (Reward - Herald of Hermes Player Title) Voice of Poseidon: Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate (Reward - Free the Kraken Ramattra Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate (Reward - Free the Kraken Ramattra Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP) Voice of Zeus: Earn 25 final blows with Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate (Reward - Struck Like Lightning Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate (Reward - Struck Like Lightning Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP) Voice of the Minotaur: Earn 25 final blows with Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate (Reward- Minotaur Power Voice Line and battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate (Reward- Minotaur Power Voice Line and battle pass XP) Voice of Cyclops: Earn 25 final blows with Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate (Reward- My Eye Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate (Reward- My Eye Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP) Voice of Hades: Earn 25 final blows with Hades Pharah during her ultimate (Reward- Eternal Flames Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Hades Pharah during her ultimate (Reward- Eternal Flames Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP) Voice of Medusa: Earn 25 final blows with Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate (Reward- Your Own Gravestone Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

Earn 25 final blows with Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate (Reward- Your Own Gravestone Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP) Voice of Hermes: Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lucio during his ultimate (Reward- The God of Speed Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP)

The above points detail how players can obtain and equip the Acolyte of Medusa title in Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and mastery guides.

