How to get to Act 2 in Hollow Knight Silksong (Both paths explained)

In Hollow Knight Silksong, reaching Act 2 can be quite challenging and time-consuming. During your journey, you will face tough bosses, enemies, hidden areas, and puzzles. There are primarily two ways to get to Act 2. The first path takes you through the Blasted Steps area, located in the upper section of the map. The alternate route requires Hornet's wall jump ability (aka Cling Grip), which allows you to access Greymoor, go all the way to the Exhaust Organ, defeat a boss, and then begin Act 2.

Ad

This article explains how to get to Act 2 in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to reach Act 2 via Blasted Steps in Hollow Knight Silksong

The first way to reach Act 2 is via Blasted Steps. Here’s a breakdown:

Retrieve Haunted Bellhart

To enter the Blasted Lands, you first need to reach the Haunted Bellhart after defeating Moorwing in Greymoor. You can access Greymoor by using the Drifter’s Cloak to break through the ceiling. After that, retrieve the Haunted Bellhart after killing Weaver, whose room can be accessed from the top corner of Shellwood.

Ad

Trending

Enter Blasted Steps

Once you defeat Weaver, you will receive the Needolin ability, which is required for accessing the Citadel. To reach the Blasted Steps area, head to Shellwood and locate the main entrance. Once you enter the area, go towards the upper section from the location as shown in the image below.

Reach Blasted Steps to encounter Last Judge boss (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

Read more: How to get Volt Filament in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

You will come across several hanging platforms connected by chains. Continue until you reach a bench in that area, located to the west of the Grand Gate. From there, go right until you find another hanging platform that will allow you to reach the upper section.

Last Judge boss fight

A still of fighting against the Last Judge boss in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

Upon reaching there, you will spot a Silk Cocoon, and as you move forward, it will initiate a fight with the Last Judge boss. After a challenging battle, if you can defeat the boss, it will be blasted with fire. As you move forward, a cutscene will appear, revealing the locked door opening and Act 2 beginning.

Ad

How to reach Act 2 via the Exhaust Organ in Hollow Knight Silksong

An alternative way to reach Act 2 is by traversing through the Exhaust Organ. Here's how to reach the location:

Reach The Mist from Bilewater

Once you reach Greymoor, head towards the vertical area to arrive at the Halfway Home. From there, proceed to Sinner’s Road and take the right path to enter the Bilewater area. Continue left until you reach the fast travel area and a resting bench. From that position, go left again, and you will arrive at “The Mist” area.

Ad

Follow fairy butterflies to reach Exhaust Organ

Follow the butterflies to reach the Exhaust Organ main entrance (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

Here, you will come across fairy-butterfly-like beings that lead you to the main door of Exhaust Organ. During your journey, you will also encounter some ghosts that scream to distract you and cause you to fall. After the Exhaust Organ area, continue right until you find some platforms to climb up and reach the upper right section.

Ad

Careful of these wind rush areas (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

Check out: How to get The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

You will spot a broken elevator; from there, continue right to reach a section where you will face bursts of wind. These gusts occur at intervals, so time your movements carefully to reach the upper section.

Phantom boss fight (challenging)

There will be several wind rush areas to cross before reaching the top-most area, where you will face a boss named Phantom. After defeating Phantom, you will earn the parry ability and gain access to the back entrance of the Choral Chambers. You will pop out just above the Grand Bellway, from where you can enter the main Citadel that leads you into Act 2.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about how to get to Act 2 in Hollow Knight Silksong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.