How to get Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

The latest Aetherium Wars event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 provides an opportunity to participate in the “Interastral Tournament Festival,” in which players must collect, battle, train, and upgrade Aether Spirits. These simulated creatures were transformed using actual data from various organisms, and they possess a few different abilities to play out like any other character during combat.

While using an Aether Spirit is quite straightforward, obtaining them can be challenging without a clear idea of their sources. Keep reading to learn how to get them to create the best team for the tournament.

Aether Spirits collection guide in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

Use Aether Spirits to defeat other players in Aetherium Wars (Image via HoYoverse)

The Aether Spirits in Aetherium Wars primarily belong to either Humanoids, Mechanicals, or Aberrants types, which share weaknesses with each other. Hence, to get an upper hand in the battle, it is necessary to obtain a few different creatures from each type.

You can get the Aether Spirits from each Victory Zones presented in the event. A total of four zones are available across the Honkai Star Rail map.

Search and defeat the Aether Spirits to unlock them (Image via HoYoverse)

With that in mind, search and defeat the entities in a battle from each location to collect their data. You can also obtain a couple from NPCs after completing a few objectives.

Here is a list outlining all the Aether Spirits from each zone and their respective types for the reader’s convenience.

All Aether Spirits in Corridor of Fading Echoes

Blaze Out of Space (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Imaginary Weaver (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Silvermane Gunner (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Silvermane Lieutenant (Humanoid)

All Aether Spirits in Cloudford

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish (Mechanical)

(Mechanical) Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical)

(Mechanical) Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Mechanical)

All Aether Spirits in Herta Space Station

Voidranger: Reaver (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Voidranger: Eliminator (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Voidranger: Trampler (Aberrant)

Silvermane Soldier (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Automaton Spider (Mechanical)

(Mechanical) Vagrant (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Frigid Prowler (Mechanical)

Besides each of the specified zones, you can find the following Aether Spirits scattered around the Old Weapon Testing Ground in Honkai Star Rail.

Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Incineration Shadewalker (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Everwinter Shadewalker (Aberrant)

The Warp Trotter, Silvermane Lieutenant, and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion, in particular, are arguably the best Aether Spirits that are worth getting for the final battles. Remember to level them up properly using the Aether Spirit Upgrade Data to unleash their maximum potential.

For more efficiency, equip the proper Enhancement Chip, which grants special fixed abilities to the spirits.

The Aetherium Wars event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is available until November 13, 2023.