How to get the Assassin title in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a recent hero-shooter title launched by Blizzard Entertainment as a sequel to its previously dominant Esports title, Overwatch. The game boasts a massive community of supporters and players alike that factored in the huge success that the game was able to secure with its launch.

Achievements and titles might constitute a small part of the in-game assets but are crucial boosts required to identify players' performance. There are many categories of titles in Overwatch 2, each with a different challenge that needs to be completed. Completing these specific challenges will unlock the respective titles, which can then be equipped on the player’s profile.

Read on to find the unlocking criteria for the Assassin title in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Assasin title

There are three main categories of titles in Overwatch 2 - Lifetime, Competitive, and Seasonal. Lifetime titles are permanent and usually have an ascending set of objectives with every title. The difficulty rises with competitive titles as these demand complete focus and grinding on a daily basis. Seasonal titles are added with every season update and are included along with the Battle Pass.

Assassin title and unlocking criteria

The Assassin title in Overwatch 2 falls under the category of Lifetime titles, so the objective is a bit difficult. Players can get their hands on this title by completing and winning 250 games in quick play or competitive mode with a Damage class hero. All lifetime achievements provide a tall order to obtain their titles as they are permanent.

Other Lifetime titles

Overwatch 2 offers a few more Lifetime challenges to the player base in exchange for valuable titles that can be associated with their accounts. Here is a list of the other Lifetime titles alongside their unlock criteria:

Stalwart Hero: Win 250 Games in any mode.

Win 250 Games in any mode. Tenacious Hero: Win 750 games in any mode.

Win 750 games in any mode. Unrelenting Hero: Win 1,750 games in any mode.

Win 1,750 games in any mode. Partygoer: Win 500 games in any Arcade mode except Deathmatch.

Win 500 games in any Arcade mode except Deathmatch. Executioner: Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode.

Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode. Shapeshifter: Win 500 games in Mystery Heroes.

Win 500 games in Mystery Heroes. All-Star: Win 85 games in each of the three roles in Quick play or Competitive.

Win 85 games in each of the three roles in Quick play or Competitive. Medic: Win 250 games as any Support Hero in Quick Play or Competitive.

Win 250 games as any Support Hero in Quick Play or Competitive. Vanguard: Win 250 games as any Tank Hero in Quick Play or Competitive.

Elaborate missions and objectives for an apt reward provide ample incentives for players to grind in-game for hours. The presence of such goals is important in multiplayer games as there are no fixed directions in the game other than climbing ranks, which can eliminate the fun element of Overwatch 2.

Fans can expect the publishers to release newer titles as the game progresses further and introduces future seasonal updates. Obtaining difficult titles and being able to tag them up in the player's profile is another way to show off one’s achievement in the FPS game.

This concludes with the unlocking criteria for the Assassin title that players can complete in-game.

