Overwatch 2 was published by Blizzard Entertainment under the hero-shooter genre of multiplayer games. It quickly picked up on the radar and garnered a massive player base alongside an already existing community of supporters. The game had a comparatively rough launch but sailed smoothly through the rest of its inaugural season.

The publisher freshly launched the second seasonal update for its dominant esports title and brought along a few new titles in the game that could be earned and equipped. There are various titles and each has its own aspect that either pertains to competitive matches or performance with certain heroes.

Read on for all the details on unlocking the Stalwart title in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Stalwart Hero title

There is a large library of titles in Overwatch 2 that players can get their hands on by grinding the game and completing the objectives provided in-game. There are three main categories of titles that the game provides - Lifetime, Competitive, and Seasonal. Seasonal titles are associated with the Battle Pass that launches with every new season.

Stalwart Hero title and unlocking criteria

The Stalwart Hero title falls under the category of Lifetime challenges and requires long hours. The challenge for this title is fairly straightforward and requires a player to win a total of 250 games in any game mode. This, however, is only the first step in the Lifetime titles as the challenges that come after are much tougher.

Other Lifetime challenges

There are a few more challenges that can be acquired permanently by completing the required objectives. Here is a list of all the Lifetime challenges and their unlock criteria.

Tenacious Hero: Win 750 games in any mode.

Unrelenting Hero: Win 1,750 games in any mode.

Partygoer: Win 500 games in any Arcade mode except Deathmatch.

Executioner: Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode.

Shapeshifter: Win 500 games in Mystery Heroes.

Assassin: Win 250 games as any Damage Hero in Quick play or Competitive.

All-Star: Win 85 games in each of the three roles in Quick play or Competitive.

Medic: Win 250 games as any Support Hero in Quick Play or Competitive.

Vanguard: Win 250 games as any Tank Hero in Quick Play or Competitive.

These titles are a great way to keep a goal in mind and play the game instead of blindly chasing different ones in Overwatch 2. Since the level of difficulty also goes up with players devoting more time, it is a great way to practice and learn the title’s mechanics and competitive playstyle.

Titles are a great way to track one’s progress across the game, which is an especially great tool for new players. A large number of players have joined in to grind in Overwatch 2 after it was released as a free-to-play title instead of a paid game like its predecessor.

This concludes with the criteria that players need to fulfill to gain the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2 as a Lifetime title.

