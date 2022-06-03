How to get bamboo shoots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crafting DIY items is an important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This necessitates players to get their hands on several different kinds of items within the game that they will need to craft the DIY items in question. Some of the things players will have to acquire can also be required to craft a specific set of items, leading to people needing them in bulk at times.

One such ingredient that players can use to craft a specific set of items is the bamboo shoot. Here is how players can get their hands on bamboo shoots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Obtaining bamboo shoots for several DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bamboo shoots are an integral part of several DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, bamboo trees are almost never native to players' islands, meaning that they must work hard to acquire bamboo shoots in the game.

Thankfully, there are several ways in which players can acquire bamboo shoots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they are as follows:

Fly to Mystery Islands

Mystery Island tours are quite resourceful for players of New Horizons. They can get a bunch of different items and villagers from these mystery islands, and similarly, bamboo shoots can also be acquired from the same.

Players must simply hop onto Kapp'n's boat for a Mystery Island tour or fly out to the Mystery Islands via Dodo Airlines and hope to land on an island that has bamboo forests in it. Players will notice bamboo shoots lying around the bases of bamboo trees and can simply pick up several such bamboo shoots for later use.

Receive bamboo shoots as gifts from Daisy Mae

Although this method is more luck-based, players can try to acquire bamboo shoots from Daisy Mae. Daisy Mae arrives on New Horizons islands every week to sell turnips to players. If players want to participate in the turnip trade or the Stalk Market, they can choose to buy turnips from Daisy Mae for the price she quotes.

If players purchase sufficient turnips from the traveling boar villager, she will mail them some bamboo shoots later on.

However, players must keep in mind that this is not the most efficient way to acquire bamboo shoots in the game since there is no surety regarding how many bamboo shoots they will receive.

Plant bamboo trees

Once again, this is not a very efficient method of acquiring bamboo shoots in Animal Crossing because the number of shoots players can acquire using this method is limited.

Much like fruits and Bells, players can plant bamboo shoots to grow bamboo trees within a few days. When the bamboo tree is fully grown, players will spot a bunch of bamboo shoots lying around the tree, which they can use for different DIY recipes.

However, this method is deemed not very efficient since players can only pick up bamboo shoots once from each tree they plant; once picked up, bamboo shoots do not reappear surrounding the same tree.

Bamboo shoots can be used for a bunch of different DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is why players always try to have an abundance of bamboo shoots in their inventory. Naturally, knowing exactly how to acquire more and more bamboo shoots can be beneficial for the players in this regard.

