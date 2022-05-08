How to get the Beastman’s Cleaver in Elden Ring

The Beastman's Cleaver is a part of the Curved Greatsword weapon category in Elden Ring.

The massive weapon primarily scales with the Strength stat and requires 25 total Strength and 14 total Dexterity to wield it. Higher stat players will find this as one of the most versatile weapons in Elden Ring.

For those who hope to reach those higher levels in the Lands Between and put the Beastman's Cleaver to use, they will need to take down any Azual Beastman. This enemy has a chance of dropping the Cleaver whenever defeated.

How to obtain the Beastman's Cleaver in Elden Ring

This is one of a few Azula Beastmen that can be farmed in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

A large part of the main story will need to be completed before the Beastman's Cleaver can be acquired. Players will need to access the Crumbling Farum Azula dungeon later in the game.

This is the only place players can get their hands on the Beastman's Cleaver, but there are a handful of ways to do so once inside the Crumbling Farum Azula Legacy Dungeon.

A look at Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

First and foremost, here is how players can reach the Crumbling Farum Azula dungeon:

Travel to the Mountaintops of the Giants region

Defeat the Fire Giant boss that blocks the way

Once the boss has been felled, head to the Forge of Giants Site of Grace

Activate the Site of Grace and Melina will appear

Commit to the "cardinal sin" and a cinematic will play

The Tarnished falls asleep during this cutscene and wakes up in Crumbling Farum Azula

At Crumbling Farum Azula, Elden Ring players can farm the various Azula Beastman enemies found there. Any of them can drop the Beastman's Cleaver, but it is a rare drop so don't expect it to come quickly.

A player battles the Beastman of Farum Azula (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

That is why farming them is necessary. Here are the locations in Crumbling Farum Azula where Azula Beastmen can be defeated:

One is at the bottom ledge of the secluded group of flying debris, but can only be reached through the Waygate at The Four Belfries

Two are found near the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace by taking the lift down, jumping across the pillar near the stairs to find one, and descending the stairs to find the other

Another is near the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace and can be found by taking the lift down, going through the right passage, and finding the tankiest Azula Beastman of the entire bunch

After defeating one, or all of them, travel back to a nearby Site of Grace to reload the area. Just keep going back and kill each Azula Beastman until one of them drops the Beastman's Cleaver.

A player wields the Beastman's Cleaver after taking it from an Azula Beastman (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once the Cleaver has been obtained, players get a powerful weapon that can be infused with Ashes of War, upgraded with Smithing Stones, and does a whopping 143 base Physical damage.

It also comes loaded with the Spinning Slash skill. The user spins their body while holding the Cleaver out to deal damage to a brutal finshing maneuver.

