How to get a Boot Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 Remake tests your combat skills and requires you to be judicious with guns and conserve ammo whenever possible. The game offers you a variety of knives, including the Boot Knife, an excellent melee weapon to fend off enemy grapples and stealth kill them without resorting to guns. This weapon can be picked up after defeating enemies appearing from Chapter 7 and onwards in the game.

The Boot Knife is a destructible weapon that breaks after a while but is potent in executing one-hit stealth kills.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Acquiring the Boot Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake retains the scares and tense encounters of the original game. You will be presented with several instances wherein you must choose between using guns or sticking with melee attacks to get rid of infected enemies. Furthermore, some foes are liable to grapple you, leaving no other choice but to use your Boot Knife to escape their grasp.

You will be able to get your hands on the Boot Knife beginning with Chapter 7 specifically in the Castle Chapel area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Upon acquiring the weapon here, you will be able to grab more knives by defeating enemies throughout the course of the game.

The following are the base stats associated with Boot Knife:

Power: 0.50

0.50 Durability: 0.50

0.50 Attack Speed: 1.00

You can acquire the Boot Knife for the first time in the Castle Chapel in Chapter 7 (Image via Capcom)

The other types of knives in Resident Evil 4 Remake are:

Kitchen Knife

Primal Knife

Fighting Knife

Combat Knife

The durability of the Boot Knife is slightly lower than its Combat counterpart, however, it is sturdier than the Kitchen one.

You must also note that the Boot Knife requires two inventory spaces in Leon’s case. If another type of blade interests you, then check out this guide on how to get the Primal Knife.

The ideal use of the Boot Knife is to parry weaker enemies like the villagers named Ganados. You will face many other enemies down the line as well which have weaker attacks and this weapon is a handy tool to parry their swings.

Alternatively, you can stealth kill foes instantly by using the Boot Knife. These hectic encounters may make you forget to use the knife, so remember to switch to the weapon when you spot an enemy meandering aloof from the herd to sneakily defeat it.

This will enable you to save ammo and use powerful guns when the situation calls for it. Feel free to peruse these five tips for getting started in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Since the Boot Knife is technically a breakable item, you cannot upgrade it at the Merchant’s shop; however, you are bound to find it after killing foes, starting from Chapter 7. You can then initiate combat encounters with guns and then use it on weaker enemies, a tactic that is useful in surviving the village section in Chapter 1.

Poll : 0 votes