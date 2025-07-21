How to get the Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force

The Car-15-Amiya legendary appearance is the new Arknights collaboration cosmetic released in Delta Force Season 5 Break. It is an exclusive skin that is tied to an event and will be available from an exclusive section in the in-game events tab. You will be able to participate in the Arknights collab event through any of the major game modes and acquire the legendary appearance.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at how you may obtain this new Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance in the latest season of Delta Force.

Acquiring the Car-15-Amiya collab appearance

Voice of the Ark rewards track

To avail Car-15-Amiya legendary Arknights collab cosmetic, Delta Force players can complete missions that offer Event EXP. Three daily missions offer a total of 100 Event EXP each.

Ad

Trending

Event track offers LMDs that are required to unlock Car-15-Amiya in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

These Event EXP help progress a track filled with 1000 LMD tickets. These tickets serve as event tokens for the treasure store that houses this new Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance.

Ad

Commission Platform

This is where a majority of the LMD tickets can be obtained. The commission platform page has three sections:

Gallery

Resource Management

Job info

The Commission Platform in the Arknights collab event in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

The gallery showcases all the characters who can be recruited in this mini-game mode. The Resource Management page is where you can acquire certain materials that are crucial for the recruitment of said characters. Lastly, the Job Info page is where the recruitment and acquisition of LMD tickets takes place.

Ad

Also read: Best weapon build codes for Delta Force

Characters in the Gallery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

To acquire LMD tickets from the Commission Platform, follow these steps:

Ad

Open the Resource Acquisition section to complete the three required missions. After acquiring three Recruitment Permits, head over to the Job Info section. In this section, recruit three characters in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze slots, which will take 30 minutes, 8 hours, and 20 hours, respectively. After recruitment becomes available in all slots, fill them up with characters you can find from the Gallery. Recruiting a character once fills a small diamond for a character in the Gallery screen. After all three diamonds for a character are filled, you will be able to redeem the LMD tickets that correspond to that character in the Gallery.

Ad

Recruitment of characters in the Arknights collab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Here is a list of all the LMD tickets that can be obtained from the Gallery upon full recruitment:

Ad

Rhodes Island - 1 character, 440 LMD

- 1 character, 440 LMD Babel - 1 character, 440 LMD

- 1 character, 440 LMD Penguin Logistics - 2 characters, 870 LMD

- 2 characters, 870 LMD Laterano - 2 characters, 870 LMD

- 2 characters, 870 LMD Lungmen Guard Department - 3 characters, 1315 LMD

- 3 characters, 1315 LMD Siesta - 3 characters, 1315 LMD

A total of 8000 such LMD tickets are required to finally unlock the Car-15-Amiya legendary appearance from the Arknights x Delta Force collaboration.

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.