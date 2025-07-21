  • home icon
  • How to get the Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force

How to get the Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance in Delta Force

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:31 GMT
The Car-15-Amiya Legendary Arknights collab cosmetic (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
The Car-15-Amiya Legendary Arknights collab cosmetic (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Car-15-Amiya legendary appearance is the new Arknights collaboration cosmetic released in Delta Force Season 5 Break. It is an exclusive skin that is tied to an event and will be available from an exclusive section in the in-game events tab. You will be able to participate in the Arknights collab event through any of the major game modes and acquire the legendary appearance.

In this article, we shall take a look at how you may obtain this new Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance in the latest season of Delta Force.

Acquiring the Car-15-Amiya collab appearance

Voice of the Ark rewards track

To avail Car-15-Amiya legendary Arknights collab cosmetic, Delta Force players can complete missions that offer Event EXP. Three daily missions offer a total of 100 Event EXP each.

Event track offers LMDs that are required to unlock Car-15-Amiya in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)
Event track offers LMDs that are required to unlock Car-15-Amiya in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

These Event EXP help progress a track filled with 1000 LMD tickets. These tickets serve as event tokens for the treasure store that houses this new Car-15-Amiya legendary collab appearance.

Commission Platform

This is where a majority of the LMD tickets can be obtained. The commission platform page has three sections:

  • Gallery
  • Resource Management
  • Job info
The Commission Platform in the Arknights collab event in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)
The Commission Platform in the Arknights collab event in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

The gallery showcases all the characters who can be recruited in this mini-game mode. The Resource Management page is where you can acquire certain materials that are crucial for the recruitment of said characters. Lastly, the Job Info page is where the recruitment and acquisition of LMD tickets takes place.

Characters in the Gallery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)
Characters in the Gallery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

To acquire LMD tickets from the Commission Platform, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Resource Acquisition section to complete the three required missions.
  2. After acquiring three Recruitment Permits, head over to the Job Info section.
  3. In this section, recruit three characters in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze slots, which will take 30 minutes, 8 hours, and 20 hours, respectively.
  4. After recruitment becomes available in all slots, fill them up with characters you can find from the Gallery.
  5. Recruiting a character once fills a small diamond for a character in the Gallery screen.
  6. After all three diamonds for a character are filled, you will be able to redeem the LMD tickets that correspond to that character in the Gallery.
Recruitment of characters in the Arknights collab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)
Recruitment of characters in the Arknights collab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Here is a list of all the LMD tickets that can be obtained from the Gallery upon full recruitment:

  • Rhodes Island - 1 character, 440 LMD
  • Babel - 1 character, 440 LMD
  • Penguin Logistics - 2 characters, 870 LMD
  • Laterano - 2 characters, 870 LMD
  • Lungmen Guard Department - 3 characters, 1315 LMD
  • Siesta - 3 characters, 1315 LMD

A total of 8000 such LMD tickets are required to finally unlock the Car-15-Amiya legendary appearance from the Arknights x Delta Force collaboration.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
