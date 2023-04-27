How to get cash prize by playing Plunder in Warzone 2 Season 3

Plunder has officially been brought back to Warzone 2 Season 3. The community had asked the developers to include the mode in the most recent edition after it was first introduced in Warzone years ago. It is a fan-favorite mode in which players can try different loadouts and practice their aim and mechanics before jumping into a competitive game.

Warzone 2's Plunder is a mode that determines the winning team based on who has the most cash. It is a squad mode with respawn that requires teams to accomplish contracts, in-game events, and eliminate other players to get their cash and valuables.

Now that Plunder is available, there is a new sweepstakes event live in which players can win real money instead of in-game cash. This article explains how to apply for the event.

How to apply for Warzone 2's Plunder Sweepstakes event

Plunder has returned in Warzone 2 Season 3, and players can experience the mode while participating in a live event where they can earn real money by completing a few easy steps.

The Cash App is sponsoring the Call of Duty Plunder sweepstakes, and users who are at least 18 years old and live in the United States or the District of Columbia are eligible.

The entire cash prize pool is $10,000, to be shared by various winners. A total of 650 players will receive $10 USD each, another 120 will receive $25 USD each, and five lucky individuals will receive $100 USD each.

Below is a stepwise procedure to take part in the giveaway event:

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Secure the bag by replying below with your @Cashapp $cashtag with



Full T&Cs: It’s a mad dash for cash in PlunderSecure the bag by replying below with your @Cashapp $cashtag with #COD_Plunder_Sweepstakes for a chance to win real cash prizes immediately.Full T&Cs: bit.ly/codplunder It’s a mad dash for cash in Plunder 💰💸💵Secure the bag by replying below with your @Cashapp $cashtag with #COD_Plunder_Sweepstakes for a chance to win real cash prizes immediately.Full T&Cs: bit.ly/codplunder https://t.co/9UP3f9gnX7

1) Eligible individuals must have an existing Twitter account or create one.

2) Next, they need to have a Cash App account. If they don't have one, they can visit www.cash.app and create an account before submitting the required information, along with agreeing to all the Cash App terms of service and privacy. Furthermore, players must complete the identity verification steps and have a physical address on file.

3) Players must retweet the announcement post from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle or click this link to enter the Sweepstakes event. Entrants must include their Cash App cashtag and the hashtag "#COD_Plunder_Sweepstakes" in their entry.

4) The prize winners will be selected at random, and the number of valid entries received will determine their chances of winning.

5) Award winners will be notified by getting a cash award from $CallofDutyPlunder immediately into their Cash App account.

Certain points users must note

1) Users who are related to the sponsors are not eligible to join.

2) Users may be disqualified if they use offensive or derogatory language or information while retweeting the tweet.

3) Entrants should not submit any entry on behalf of others.

4) Multiple retweets by a single user may lead to disqualification.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Tag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring PlunderTag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring Plunder 💰Tag the squad you're dropping in with 👇 https://t.co/Z7F08rTM29

The information mentioned above covers everything that one needs to know about Warzone 2's Plunder Sweepstakes event.

