How to get Catfish in Stardew Valley

Catfish is one of the rare fishes that you can get a chance to catch in Stardew Valley. However, you will be required to meet certain conditions to finally get your hands on one. Fortunately, it is not the most difficult resource to obtain in the game. Stardew Valley has a season system where certain resources are only available at a certain time of the season.

While fishing itself is not limited to a particular season, the type of fish that you end up catching in the game will closely be affected by the weather. Hence, certain fish can only be caught during certain weather conditions.

Today’s Stardew Valley guide will go over how you can catch a Catfish.

Where to find a Catfish in Stardew Valley

To catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley, you will need to make your way to either of the following locations during Spring and Fall:

Riverlands Farm

Hill-top Farm

If you are trying to catch one in Summer, you will have to make your way to:

Secret Woods

Witch’s Swamp

Irrespective of the time of the season you are looking to catch a Catfiish in, make sure that you are doing it on a day when it’s raining. Weather affects the type of fish that you get, and you will only get your hands on a Catfish when it’s pouring in Stardew Valley.

How to catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley

Once you have met all the conditions and spotted a Catfish, you will then need to catch it. Each fish in the game has a hidden difficulty rating that determines how challenging it is to get a hold of.

The catfish has an above-average difficulty rating, so if you are new to fishing in the game, you will struggle. However, you will be able to make the catch easier by leveling up your fishing skills in Stardew Valley. You can do this by practicing a lot on simple catches. The more fish you catch, the higher your skill level will get.

Once you have enough levels on your fishing skills, you won't have much trouble catching a Catfish. Additionally, there are other ways by which you can make the catch easier, and that is by using an Iridium Rod, a Cork Bobber, or a Barbed Hook.