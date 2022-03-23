How to get the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring

Since jumping mechanics play a huge role in Elden Ring, the Claw Talisman has become one of the most popular slot options in the game.

Players can obtain the talisman fairly early in Elden Ring. It is located within Stormveil Castle. The only problem is getting past Margit, especially if players have just started their journey.

However, once he is taken down, the Claw Talisman can be acquired, and players' jump attacks will become even more powerful than they already are.

Location of the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring

Climb the ramparts of Stormveil Castle. (Image via FromSoftware)

Those who want to try the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring will need to reach the higher ramparts section of Stormveil Castle.

Getting to this area will be much easier if players take the stealthier path on the outside section of the castle. Going through the main gate is a quick way to reach Godrick but a more difficult way to reach the Claw and other items.

Steps to obtain the Claw Talisman in Stormveil Castle:

Use the cliffside path of Stormveil Castle to enter the area.

Head to the top of the tower and take a right after reaching the first elevator.

This will lead to a Lost Grace site and the ramparts to the castle.

From the ramparts, jump off the side to the right, where there is another roof.

Use the broken column to walk on the edge of this building and make it to the two center towers.

There is one more ladder in the center that leads to the top of the towers. There, players will find the talisman that they want.

Next to the final ladder, there are a handful of soldiers that players will want to take out before they attempt to climb. Otherwise, they may be knocked down and killed.

What does the Claw Talisman do in Elden Ring?

The Claw Talisman beefs up the damage on jump attacks in Elden Ring. Without any bonuses, jump attacks in the game provide extra damage, are great for evasion, and have a higher chance of staggering on heavy attacks. Using this talisman enhances these aspects even further.

In total, the Claw Talisman will give jump attacks a 15% damage increase to the base values. Many players will keep the Claw in one of their talisman slots throughout the game due to the added damage it provides across the board.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh