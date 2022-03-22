How to find the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled to the brim with enemies and bosses that are incredibly annoying to deal with. The perfumers are a great example. Their perfume items cause damage, along with a follow-up that ignites the mist and causes fire damage.

Should players feel up to enact some poetic justice, they can create perfumes just like the perfumers. Better yet, increase the potency of perfume items in Elden Ring with the Perfumer’s Talisman.

The Perfumer’s Talisman can be looted inside Perfumer’s Ruins as soon as players reach the Altus Plateau. Here is where you will have to go to find it:

Elden Ring: Where to find the Perfumer’s Talisman in Altus Plateau

Unfortunately, before you can reach Altus Plateau, you will have to perform one of two tasks: find the left and right Dectus Medallions or a secret pathway that leads to a confrontation with the Magma Wyrm. Either way, you have a long journey ahead of you.

If you take the Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring, travel northwest. Hug the cliff to your left and keep riding Torrent until you reach a hill that takes you down the mountain.

If you see carts scattered everywhere, you’re in the right place. Travel down the hill and grab the “Abandoned Coffin” Site of Grace. This grace site is found naturally after exiting the secret passage to Altus Plateau.

Follow the markings on the map (Image via FromSoftware)

From the Abandoned Coffin grace site, travel northwest again. This takes you straight to Perfumer’s Ruins, the home of perfumers, poisonous plants, and an omenkiller. Be wary of poison, perfumer mist attacks, and the omenkiller’s fire breath.

With the enemies cleared, travel to the back of the ruins. You will come in contact with a large plant. You can choose to kill it or leave it be. What’s important here is to focus on the floor. You will notice several wooden boards lining the stone flooring. Roll into them to break it and reveal hidden steps.

Roll into the wooden boards (Image via FromSoftware)

At the bottom of the steps is an underground room with a chest. Loot the chest for the Perfumer’s Talisman. Another item worth noting is the Perfumer’s Cookbook (1). That’s up in ruins shortly after you enter. It’s located in a chest.

Two other items related to Perfumer’s Talisman are the Perfume Bottles. These are needed in conjunction with the Perfumer’s Cookbooks to create items. By equipping the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring, you’ll improve the potency of the crafted perfumes.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha