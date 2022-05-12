How to get the Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features a variety of excellent and fun Sorcery options, from offense, defense, buff, and debuff. Magic fans are spoiled for choice and many of the best options must be hunted down with a diligent eye.

Not to be confused with the beloved Comet Azur, the Comet Sorcery fires a blue bolt of magic. It can be charged for additional damage and fired repeatedly. It pierces through multiple enemies and serves as a great option against many bosses and PvP enemies.

Finding the Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey.

Elden Ring is a FromSoftware game, and that format would simply be incomplete without the occasional frustrating hidden treasure. That's right, this item is behind one of the game's dreaded illusory walls.

The Comet Sorcery can be found in the Raya Lucaria Academy, which can only be accessed with the Academy Glintstone Key. These hallowed halls that developed the Glinstone Sorcery methods are fairly linear and will require some difficult challenges.

The illusory wall is located immediately before the Debate Hall Site of Grace, which means it also comes shortly before the Red Wolf of Radagon boss fight. The wall is covered by an empty bookshelf and can be accessed before that fateful battle.

The illusory wall (Image via Fextralife)

The Comet Sorcery is located in a large chest that sits prominently displayed in the room hidden by the illusory bookcase. Just head in and grab it before facing off with the deadly wolfman in the next room.

How to use the Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war.

Elden Ring players will fight tooth and nail over their favorite magical tools, so it can be hard to determine what's good and what's great. Comet occupies an interesting place amongst the Glintstone Sorceries.

Comet requires 52 Intelligence to cast and costs 26 FP to use. It can hit multiple foes and the charge function increases damage by around 20%.

The best comparison is Glinstone Pebble, which costs about one-third the FP for 25% lesser range and half the damage. Comet is considerably more costly, but can also be used in a greater variety of situations.

The Comet Sorcery can be reliably spammed against bosses, but faster enemies can often avoid it. Players at moderate to high levels will get the most use out of this costly Sorcery.

In PvP, players have had success by baiting enemy rolls with a faster spell and spamming Comet as soon as the enemy stands still. Weaker enemy players can be defeated in two to three casts.

Elden Ring features a ton of excellent magical options that can create intriguing and powerful builds. Though this one is well-hidden, players can come away with a great tool after finding the right bookshelf.

