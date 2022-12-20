How to get and complete the Fencing Lessons quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

Fencing Lessons is a secondary quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen and can be taken up after completing Broken Flowers. However, players can only go for it if Geralt defeats Rosa in both of their duels. Otherwise, she won’t ask him for the fencing lessons that the quest is named after, which is a very important facet to keep in mind.

Though not an important mission in itself, Fencing Lessons does grant you with some Ability Points that you can make use of. Additionally, it helps to flesh out the lore and provides you with yet another opportunity to experience what the game has to offer. The quest takes place in Novigrad, and here’s what you need to know in order to complete it.

How to tackle Fencing Lessons in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

Prerequisites to taking on the Fencing Lessons quest

Complete Broken Flowers

Defeat Rosa twice during that quest

Rewards

25 Ability Points

“Geralt had learned that Rosa var Attre was a passionate devotee of the art of swordplay. The fencing lesson Geralt had given her while searching for yours truly had thrilled her to the core - and left her asking the witcher if they could meet again for a repeat. Geralt had plenty of experience teaching young women with fiery personalities how to swing swords and so agreed.”

After you defeat Rosa in The Witcher 3's Next-Gen release, Geralt will want to go to Var Attre Villa. When you meet the guard captain there, answer with "Due to meet Rosa." He’ll then direct you to the Temple Bridge, which is where you need to go next. Carrying out this particular action will grand you 10 Ability Points in itself.

The guard captain will ask you to go with her, and Rosa will challenge you to another duel. She will dismiss her bodyguard, so you can fight her one on one. It doesn’t matter if you win this battle or not - you’ll still gain 25 Ability Points, and she will sneak off. It should be noted that you’ll be able to see her footprints if you use your Witcher Senses.

Your next destination in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen is to go to the Seven Cats Inn. Rosa’s gotten herself into a bit of trouble with some drunken louts, who discover she’s a Nilfgaardian. You have a few options for dealing with this problem:

Use Axii (You need Delusion level 1): 30 Ability Point reward

Pay 50 crowns to make them leave: 5 Ability Point reward

Fight and murder them

While the best solution is to use Axii to get rid of the drunks, you can solve the problem whichever way you see fit. If you aren't worried about the rewards, it might be satisfying to just slay them all.

Geralt and Rosa will then have a chat about the fate of the drunks, and no matter what you say to her, she’ll leave. However, you will score 25 Ability Points for completing this particular quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen.

If you do not complete the first part of Fencing Lessons before beginning The Isle of Mists, this secondary quest will fail, and you will not be able to finish it.

Unfortunately, as far as rewards go in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen, you don’t really gain much for completing Fencing Lessons. It gives you a bit more context on the world you’re playing through and offers some lore. But if you’re after useful rewards and progression, this isn’t the most important quest to tackle.

