How to get the Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun in Destiny 2

Bungie's popular first-person shooter Destiny 2 features an endless catalog of Exotic weapons. As expected, there are different ways in which players can obtain these useful weapons in the game. While some of them are tied to certain activities, others have to be purchased with specific in-game currencies.

The Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun was introduced in the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion itself. The only way to get this particular weapon is by completing the Root of Nightmares raid.

Acquiring the Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Just like most raid-exclusive Exotics in the game, the drop rates of the Conditional Finality are governed by the RNG mechanic as well. This Exotic drops from the Nezarec encounter in the Root of Nightmares raid, but there's no guarantee that players will get this weapon every time they complete it.

Given that the drop rates are fairly low, Bungie has a reliable method in place, using which players can increase their chances of obtaining this shotgun. As such, there are certain triumphs that are associated with the Root of Nightmares raid. For every triumph that players complete, they increase their chances of receiving the Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun after defeating Nezarec. The triumphs are as follows:

Classic Horror: Complete all encounters with a fireteam of the same Guardian class.

Complete all encounters with a fireteam of the same Guardian class. Dream Weavers: Complete all encounters with a fireteam of Strand subclasses.

Complete all encounters with a fireteam of Strand subclasses. Psionic Purge: In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within one second of each other.

In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within one second of each other. Shields Up : In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor.

: In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor. Singular Orbit: In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.

In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift. Synchronicity: During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within five seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter.

During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within five seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter. Illuminated Torment: Complete the Illuminated Torment challenge.

Complete the Illuminated Torment challenge. Crossfire: Complete the Crossfire challenge.

Complete the Crossfire challenge. Cosmic Equilibrium: Complete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge.

Complete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge. All Hands: Complete the All Hands challenge.

Complete the All Hands challenge. Final Nightmare: Complete all encounters on Master difficulty.

Given that the Root of Nightmares raid has just gone live, the challenges aren't available yet, but they should be available in the next few weeks.

Does the Conditional Finality have a catalyst in Destiny 2?

Unlike most Exotics, the Conditional Finality doesn't have a catalyst. However, it's presently unclear if Bungie plans on adding a catalyst to this weapon at a later date. Having said that, apart from the Legend of Acrius, this is the only raid-exclusive shotgun in Destiny 2.

The intrinsic perk on this weapon is known as "Split Decision." When active, the pellets from the two barrels on this weapon are split into Solar and Stasis damage. What makes this weapon even more unique is its "Paracausal Pellet" perk. When this perk is active, if all Stasis pellets hit the target, they'll be frozen. On the other hand, if all Solar pellets hit the target, they'll be ignited.

At present, this is the only shotgun in Destiny 2 to feature such an interesting perk, making it an Exotic that works well with Solar and Stasis builds alike.

