How to get Copper in Back 4 Blood

Copper is the in-game currency that players can use to make purchases in Back 4 Blood.

There are several useful ways that players can spend Copper. It can be spent on upgrade items, weapons, or cards that can help improve the skills of the Cleaners used to take on the undead.

Copper is found all over Back 4 Blood, but there are many surefire ways to obtain it. Players need to search each level, complete challenges and survive the Ridden to get as much Copper as possible.

How to obtain Copper in Back 4 Blood

Stash Rooms are the most common places to find Copper in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

When a player collects Copper, it is given to every player if they are in a group. It isn't split or divided between them. Everyone in the party receives the entire amount of Copper found to their name.

This makes finding Copper all the more important because there is no need to share. However, sharing is possible by opening the inventory and dropping Copper stacks to allies.

A player finds Copper on a table in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

As the Cleaners move through various levels and fight the Ridden, they can stop and find Copper all over. Search inside cars, buildings, and different stash rooms to find Copper in the most basic way.

To boost the amount of Copper being gained, players can use different cards. These provide a special ability to Cleaners, and a lot of them help gather Copper in Back 4 Blood.

A look at the Copper Scavenger card in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Here is every card that modifies Copper gain in some way:

Bounty Hunter : When the player or a teammate kills a Mutation, gain 10 Copper, up to 300 per level

: When the player or a teammate kills a Mutation, gain 10 Copper, up to 300 per level Compound Interest : Each Cleaner gains 5% of their total Copper in each Saferoom

: Each Cleaner gains 5% of their total Copper in each Saferoom Copper Scavenger : Players can sense nearby Copper, and more piles spawn

: Players can sense nearby Copper, and more piles spawn Fortune : Gain 50 Copper just for starting a level

: Gain 50 Copper just for starting a level Hazard Pay : Gain 250 Copper at the start of each level

: Gain 250 Copper at the start of each level Lucky Pennies : Whenever a team member loots Copper, there is a 35% chance that 35% more Copper will be collected

: Whenever a team member loots Copper, there is a 35% chance that 35% more Copper will be collected Money Grubbers : Each time someone loots Copper, three additional Copper is gained, and it stacks up to 25 times

: Each time someone loots Copper, three additional Copper is gained, and it stacks up to 25 times Share the Wealth : Each teammate gets 100 bonus Copper at the start of a level

: Each teammate gets 100 bonus Copper at the start of a level Stealthy Passage : Gain 25 Copper with each successful disarming of an alarm

: Gain 25 Copper with each successful disarming of an alarm Hired Gun : Each kill grants 1 Copper, up to 500 for each Hired Gun card in play

: Each kill grants 1 Copper, up to 500 for each Hired Gun card in play Windfall : Each Cleaner gains 150 Copper

: Each Cleaner gains 150 Copper Blood Samples : Find and bring the Specimen Container to the end of the level and earn 500 Copper

: Find and bring the Specimen Container to the end of the level and earn 500 Copper Boss Mutation : Defeat the Boss, complete the level in the time limit, and earn 500 Copper

: Defeat the Boss, complete the level in the time limit, and earn 500 Copper Cut the Red Wire : Complete the level within the time limit without triggering birds, Snitches, Car Alarms, or Door Alarms to earn 500 Copper

: Complete the level within the time limit without triggering birds, Snitches, Car Alarms, or Door Alarms to earn 500 Copper Hasty Exit : Complete the level within the time limit with all Cleaners alive to earn 500 Copper

: Complete the level within the time limit with all Cleaners alive to earn 500 Copper No One Left Behind : Complete the level with all Cleaners alive to earn 500 Copper

: Complete the level with all Cleaners alive to earn 500 Copper Safety First : Complete the level without any Cleaner being incapacitated more than four times for 500 Copper

: Complete the level without any Cleaner being incapacitated more than four times for 500 Copper Silence is Golden : Complete the level without triggering any birds, Snitches, Car Alarms, or Door Alarms for 500 Copper

: Complete the level without triggering any birds, Snitches, Car Alarms, or Door Alarms for 500 Copper Speed Run: Complete the level in the time limit to earn 500 Copper

A look at the Embezzler gun in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

In addition to all of the cards that help with the Copper collection, the Embezzler gun has the "Death and Taxes" effect that generates up to 10 Copper whenever the gun deals the final blow to a Ridden.

Copper is a valuable currency in Back 4 Blood, but there should be no shortage of it for those who use the cards listed above and are skilled at taking down hordes of zombies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar