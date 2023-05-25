How to get Deep Fireflies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you explore the world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across several creatures. These critters can often be incorporated into recipes or combined with weapons to yield exciting upgrades. They also play a role in side quests that you encounter during your journey to rescue Princess Zelda.

If you head into the Depths, you will see small, bright, multi-winged clusters of insects light up your way as you traverse dark areas. These insects are called Deep fireflies, and anyone who consumes them is bound to have a glowing effect. Commonly, you want to mix it with monster parts to craft Bright Elixirs. This type of elixir can be used to cast light for a longer period of time.

Although Deep Fireflies are used primarily to illuminate dark areas, they can also be used to upgrade a few outfits. Miner's Mask, Miner's Trousers, Miner's Top, Hood of the Depths, Gaiters of the Depths, and Tunic of the Depth, are armors you can upgrade using these insects.

If you need Deep Fireflies to further your character progression, here is a short guide on farming these small creatures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Where and how to farm Deep Fireflies

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - The Depths (Image via Nintendo)

Deep Fireflies can only be found in one location on the entire map: the Depths. But even in this area, these insects only spawn in select regions, so blindly farming without checking a guide may not be fruitful. It is also important to exercise caution when farming as you are likely to encounter multiple enemies along the way.

Here is a list of spots where you can farm Deep Fireflies, along with the nearby dangers you should watch out for:

West of Floria Canyon Mine

South of Great Abandoned Central Mine (nearby danger: Boss Master Kohga, right in the center of the mine)

West of the Floating Coliseum (nearby danger: Lynel monsters, Silver Lynel, Blue-Maned Lynel, and White-Maned Lynel)

South of the Kara Kara Abandoned Mine (nearby danger: Moblin Monster)

Southeast of Gigant Grove (nearby danger: Boss Stanlox)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Deep Firefly (Image via Nintendo)

In order to capture a firefly, approach it silently and cautiously. You can crouch and utilize a Sneaky Elixir, if available, to enhance your stealth. Wearing Stealthy Armor can also be advantageous in this situation. However, it is entirely possible to catch fireflies without these enhancements by exercising patience and moving slowly.

As mentioned, this type of firefly produces the Glow effect, a short-term illumination enhancement. This buff is obtained by consuming materials, meals, or elixirs that possess the Glow Effect, such as Deep Firefly, and it causes you to emit light for a specific duration.

The duration of this effect is determined by the quality of the ingredients used, which is indicated in the tooltip beneath the item's name in your inventory. The remaining duration of the buff is also displayed in the top right corner of your screen.

That's all you need to know on how to acquire Deep Fireflies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To farm them, simply head to the locations mentioned above, but always keep an eye out for nearby dangers. You don’t want to be battling bosses and monsters while gathering fireflies for your upgrades.

