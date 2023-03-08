How to get Dim Italics emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall ushers in a new Season of Defiance, bringing thematic rewards. With only a few days left before the upcoming raid Root of Nightmares, you can get hold of the Dim Italics emblem. All you need to do is tune into Destiny 2: Lightfall World First Race for two hours.

You can watch the stream on Twitch Rivals at 8:30 am PT on March 10, 2023. This is the first time a Destiny 2 raid will be showcased live, with a slew of Twitch streamers tackling the challenges.

Acquire Dim Italics emblem by tuning into Destiny 2 Lightfall World First Race on Twitch Rivals

You must watch the two-hour Destiny 2 Lightfall World First Race to obtain the Dim Italics emblem. If you can spare two hours to watch the stream during Contest Mode, you can also acquire the Particle Acceleration emblem. You must make sure you link your Bungie and Twitch accounts to redeem these rewards.

Over a week after the launch of Destiny 2 Lightfall, the Guardians are itching for a challenging end-game activity. The wait is almost over as the new raid Root of Nightmares arrives on March 10, 2023, and should test one's skills and teamwork.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



The Root of Nightmares World First Race begins Friday on



bung.ie/raidrace The best of the best will be put to the test.The Root of Nightmares World First Race begins Friday on @TwitchRivals , starting at 8:30AM PT on March 10. The best of the best will be put to the test. The Root of Nightmares World First Race begins Friday on @TwitchRivals, starting at 8:30AM PT on March 10. 🏁 bung.ie/raidrace https://t.co/w6SnuYTEaA

Watch your favorite Twitch streamers compete against each other to complete the latest raid. GernaderJake, Datto, Sweatcicle, TweaK, and Saltagreppo are some streamers participating in the event.

The event will also have hosts updating viewers about those in the lead and others lagging behind.

Twitch Rivals @TwitchRivals

Don't miss your chance to be a part of history!



Express your interest to participate in the Twitch Rivals



Fill out the form and join us in the fight against an ancient threat! ⚔️ Guardians!Don't miss your chance to be a part of history!Express your interest to participate in the Twitch Rivals @DestinyTheGame 2 world first raid race for Root of Nightmares!Fill out the form and join us in the fight against an ancient threat! ⚔️ Guardians!Don't miss your chance to be a part of history! Express your interest to participate in the Twitch Rivals @DestinyTheGame 2 world first raid race for Root of Nightmares!Fill out the form and join us in the fight against an ancient threat! ⚔️ https://t.co/E3hLqu27Na

Raids are challenging activities and require top-notch coordination levels between fireteam members. Gear, Power Level, and Guardian subclass matter in tackling a raid's challenges.

The participants of the event are Twitch Affiliates and Partners. The event won’t incorporate matchmaking since every streamer can bring non-affiliate members along with them.

Linking your Bungie and Twitch accounts

The following are the steps to link your Bungie and Twitch accounts:

Login to your Bungie.net account and select the platform of your choice. Head to the settings option by tapping on the profile picture. You will notice a list of options on the left side of the page. Select the Account Linking option from the list. On the right, a list of icons will represent the platforms (Xbox, PlayStation, Twitch, and Steam). Tap the Link Account option beside the Twitch icon. A new pop-up appears on the screen, and you must select the appropriate Twitch account. Upon selecting this option, click the Authorize button to complete linking the account.

Once both accounts are linked, you must follow the steps below to claim the Dim Italics emblem:

Open Twitch (log in with the linked account) and tap the profile photo on the top right. Select the Drops option from this menu and navigate to the inventory tab. If you have completed watching the event for two hours, you must find the Dim Italics emblem waiting for you to claim. The final step is to head to Master Rahool and acquire the emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall features a new destination called Neomuna city on Neptune. Players will face new threats in this latest expansion in the form of Calus and The Witness, who are determined to harness the power of The Veil, a mysterious artifact. The expansion also introduces a new race called the Cloud Striders.

Destiny 2 Lightfall has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. While the expansion is welcoming for beginners regarding combat, many were left wanting more from the story campaign.

