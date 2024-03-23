How to get your first horse in Rise of the Ronin?

Using a horse in Rise of the Ronin facilitates quick travel between diverse regions within its expansive open-world setting, teeming with many quests and side missions. Most missions span a vast map featuring various landscapes and require traversing these distinct regions. While trekking on foot remains an option, it's a time-consuming ordeal. Unlocking horses becomes crucial for expeditious travel and enhanced gaming enjoyment.

The first horse becomes accessible after the game's prologue phase. Upon reaching a village, engaging in specific activities is required to obtain your first equine companion. For detailed instructions on unlocking the first horse in Rise of the Ronin, follow the guidelines below.

Easy way to get the first horse in Rise of the Ronin

Unlock your first horse in Rise of the Ronin

Once you start the game, you'll encounter several cutscenes. After that, you'll engage in character creation. Once that's done, the prologue segment commences, requiring some time to complete. This section unfolds in Veild Edge Village, where you must complete certain objectives, including battling some enemies.

Eventually, you'll reach a ship, where you'll undertake various tasks. Progressing further, you'll confront the Bladesmith in combat. Emerging victorious will mark the prologue's conclusion. After completing this section of the game, you will reach the Honmoku region, where you'll acquire your first horse in Rise of the Ronin.

Interact with the NPC at the village entrance and start your first Public Order

Honmoku is a small village teeming with NPCs and enemies. Upon entering the village, your initial task involves completing a Public Order mission, which is basically a side quest. It entails neutralizing certain adversaries to earn trust within the area.

Public Order assignment in Rise of the Ronin

For your first Public Order assignment, eliminate five Thugs and one Formidable foe. These targets are identifiable by small red markers as you explore the village. Engage them individually before confronting the Formidable adversary.

Upon completing the first Public Order task, you'll reap various rewards. Positioned near an NPC and a horse, you'll discover a corpse. Interacting with it yields the Horse Flute. Acquiring this item marks your introduction to horseback riding in Rise of the Ronin.

Using the Horse Flute, you can control your horse in Rise of the Ronin

To utilize your newfound mount for traversal, activate the Horse Flute using the required action button. Your horse will promptly heed the call whenever you employ the flute throughout your adventures.

That's all about obtaining your first horse in Rise of the Ronin. Remember, once you obtain the Horse Flute, it will automatically be placed in your inventory. You can add the flute to your shortcuts at any stage of the game, making it convenient to summon your mount.

