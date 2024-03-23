How to defeat the Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin

Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin is one of the initial bosses in the game and can be quite difficult to defeat. To beat her, you need to learn various things, such as which combat style will work best against certain enemies or how to switch characters to parry enemy attacks. You will gain a good understanding of the fighting mechanics in the game during this battle.

This guide provides all the information necessary to win against the Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin.

Tips to easily defeat the Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin

The Bladesmith boss in Rise of the Ronin is one of the first major bosses. (Image via Team Ninja)

Towards the end of the Setting Sun quest, you have to go toe-to-toe with the Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin. The boss moves even faster than the previous one, and her combos can be lethal if your health is critically low.

Since you are alone this time, it is impossible to count on your companion for backup when the boss is incessantly attacking you. Furthermore, when you die at this spot while fighting the Bladesmith, you have to start the whole section again.

Bladesmith boss in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Here are some tips and tricks you need to keep in mind while fighting the Bladesmith in Rise of the Ronin:

To prepare for the battle, gather the medicinal pills that can be found on the bodies of fallen enemies to have some in store for use during combat.

Memorizing Bladesmith’s initial set of attack moves is quite easy. She will consistently throw shurikens at you and utilize thrust attacks. During her thrust attacks, try parrying and counter-striking with a swift combo.

If you cannot parry properly at this point, you can try to dodge first and then get near to launch your attack on her.

When the Bladesmith jumps up and pulls herself towards you with her grappling hook, followed by a somersault move, keep your distance from her.

Speaking of her somersault move, you can dodge it. In case you get hit, you should stay away from the Bladesmith until the animation ends and then use healing to regain some lost HP.

When the Bladesmith reaches half health, she introduces new moves. She performs three consecutive thrusts; a weak point is on the third one. During the third thrust, deflect it and interrupt her balance.

She has a frontal attack that you can easily dodge.

By performing all the crucial combat mechanics, including dodging, avoiding attacks, and hitting at the perfect moments, you can easily defeat the Blacksmith in Rise of the Ronin.

