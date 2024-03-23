How to import character codes in Rise of the Ronin

One of Rise of the Ronin's outstanding qualities is its character creator, where you can generate a character with top-notch precision. Most open-world RPGs only allow you to make changes to your avatar once, which cannot be undone later in the game. Fortunately, Team Ninja’s latest title has a system that enables you to make adjustments even after playing for a few hours.

Rise of the Ronin includes a character creator feature that allows you to create popular entities from anime, movies, and TV series, and share them with other players using a code. This tutorial will teach you how you can import these codes so that you have access to the different physical features of various characters.

What are character codes in Rise of the Ronin?

Change your character's appearance at the Longhouse (Image via Team Ninja)

Rise of the Ronin features an extremely efficient character generation system that allows players to adjust various parameters to personalize their virtual being. If you are among those individuals who devote countless hours to designing fascinating and highly elaborate characters, you should consider sharing your work with your friends or with the community.

To do this, connect to the game servers, and the title will assign a unique code to your character that you can share publicly.

How can you import character codes in Rise of the

Ronin?

Select "Input Codes" to paste the unique character code (Image via Team Ninja)

To import character codes in Rise of the Ronin, follow the steps below:

Travel to the Longhouse and go inside the building. Select the "Relax" option and choose "Appearance." Go to "Options." Finally, select "Input Codes." This is where you can paste unique character codes to obtain a specific look.

You can find character codes online or get them from your friends.

How to share your character codes in Rise of the Ronin

You can share your unique character codes (Image via Team Ninja)

Just as you can import character codes from different players, you can also share yours with others. To do that:

Go to the Longhouse. Select Relax → Appearance → Options. Now, choose the Create/Manage Codes option.

This will allow you to upload your unique character codes to the game. There are a total of ten slots available to save various creations.

The unique code for the character shown in the image above is RRP-UTpN&XNrvaHQ9. Copy the code and put it in the Input Codes field to obtain this avatar's appearance.

