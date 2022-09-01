How to get free Fortnite armor in Destiny 2

The 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase saw Bungie teaming up with Epic Games for an exciting crossover with Fortnite. Both games now have interesting references to each other in their respective maps and modes.

In Destiny 2, players have already located a crashed Battle Bus propping up a wall in the Last City.

There are also three Fortnite armor sets that players can get their hands on in the Eververse Store without having to spend any real money. However, players will have to piece them together as the Season of Plunder rolls on.

Players can use Bright Dust to obtain Fortnite armor for free in Destiny 2

The Fortnite armor sets are available for 1,500 Silver in the Eververse store. This translates to about $19.99.

However, in their Everstore Schedule, Today in Destiny revealed that players will also be able to obtain each armor piece individually in exchange for Bright Dust.

Bright Dust is a free currency that can be earned in Destiny 2. It can be spent on the Fortnite armor ornaments during Weeks 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 of the Season of Plunder.

Bungie created Bright Dust as a way for players to purchase premium cosmetic items without having to break out their wallets. However, the selection in the dedicated store is often limited for users of the currency.

It seems that Epic Games and Bungie want everyone to have a chance to participate in the Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration.

Each armor piece will cost 1,600 Bright Dust. Players will need to keep an eye on the store each week as the pieces will change as the Season of Plunder continues.

It should be noted that players do not have to purchase complete sets if they do not want to. They can just use their Bright Dust on pieces of the armor sets that they like the most.

As a bonus, the price of the armor set in Silver will actually drop when players obtain pieces from it. The cost will be reduced based on what's already owned if players decide to purchase them fully in the future.

Essentially, players can use some Bright Dust to get a few pieces of each armor set and lower the amount of Silver (and real money) it costs to finish the sets.

How to earn Bright Dust in Destiny 2

If spending Silver isn't a possibility, Bright Dust is the way to go. It is a fairly common currency that players can earn in Destiny 2. It can be obtained by doing loads of in-game tasks.

Here's what players can do to add more Bright Dust to their bank:

Complete repeatable Bounties.

Do weekly Ritual Vendor Challenges.

Take part in Weekly Event Bounties.

Finish seasonal challenges to receive a small amount and earn a substantial drop of Bright Dust when every single challenge is done.

Bright Engrams can be turned into Bright Dust.

The free version of the Season Pass provides up to 7,500 Bright Dust when completed.

Players should start grinding those Bounties and challenges to gather up enough Bright Dust for the Fortnite armor sets in Destiny 2.

