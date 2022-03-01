How to get Ghiza's Wheel in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of weapons that reference the past Dark Souls game, but Ghiza's Wheel may be one of the few that crosses over with Bloodborne. Those who remember the Whirligig Saw from the Old Hunters expansion will feel right at home with the Ghiza's Wheel weapon.

Though the weapon is supposed to be one of the arms of a mechanical enemy within Elden Ring, it's clear where the inspiration is from. The wheel is a colossal weapon that requires plenty of strength to wield and dishes out some bleed buildup damage. But players must first earn the weapon in combat.

Obtaining Ghiza's Wheel at the Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

Enter the manor to find the weapon (Image via FromSoftware)

When players arrive at Volcano Manor in Elden Ring, they will be able to grab Ghiza's Wheel right away. Most of the manor is silent aside from the hallway, which has covenant NPC and questline pieces. There is one NPC upstairs that appears for a fight with the player tarnished. Players should prepare themselves before entering the room.

Ghiza's Wheel in Elden Ring:

When players enter the second floor of Volcano Manor, a red invader NPC will appear.

Ghiza will attack the player to defend Volcano Manor with the wheel weapon itself.

As long as players take her down, they can take the wheel weapon for themselves.

The fight itself isn't very difficult and is similar to other NPC fights within the game.

Getting up Mt. Gelmir and finding the Volcano Manor is more of a challenge in this instance.

Ghiza is the only Phantom Inquisitor within the manor itself.

After the fight, players can start using the weapon right away. The only catch is that they need the correct stats to wield it. Strength will be the most important.

Details for Ghiza's Wheel in Elden Ring

Players who want to wield the weapon will need at least 28 strength and 18 dexterity to utilize it at its full potential. There is D scaling for both of those stats as well, but they can be changed with Ashes of War or upgrades in the future. Otherwise, it can be made into a quality build.

The initial weapon art on the wheel resembles that of the Whirligig Saw from Bloodborne as well. There is a ton of damage potential, and players can't go wrong in making use of the weapon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu