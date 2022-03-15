How to get the Glintstone Whetblade in Elden Ring

There are plenty of upgrades that players can find in Elden Ring as they explore the world, but only items like the Glintstone Whetblade will allow for more affinities to be chosen on a given weapon. Players can find a handful of Whetblades around the game, and the Glinstone version is likely the second one that will be encountered.

The first Whetblade can be found very early on in the game outside of the Stormgate entrance within a ruin. This blade allows for the use of Ashes of War in general, but any subsequent Whetblade that players find in the future will allow for more affinity customization in general.

Where to find the Glintstone Whetblade in Elden Ring

Unlock Frost or Magic affinity (Image via FromSoftware)

Those who want access to the Glintstone Whetblade will need to head to the Academy region of Liurnia within Elden Ring. Raya Lucaria Academy and the surrounding areas are full of magical items for nearly any class. In the case of this Whetblade, players who want to add Frost or Magic affinity to their weapon will need to seek this key item out in the massive Academy.

Seeking out the Glintstone Whetblade:

This item is located at the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia at the center of the lake.

Players will need to get past the Red Wolf of Radagon and claim the lost grace site in that hall.

From this lost grace, the Debate Parlor, players can head outside and make their way to the left side stairway.

Take out the mages that will spam magic within the vicinity and head into the room just under the balcony with one mage inside.

On a body overlooking the courtyard, the Whetblade will be open for the taking.

The Whetblade can't be used on its own of course, and players will need to head back to the Blacksmith in the Roundtable Hold to make use of the item.

What does the Glintstone Whetblade do in Elden Ring?

After the initial Whetblade is earned in Limgrave, there are a few other versions that players can collect around the world. Each one will allow players to add new affinities to their weapons, which can change the scaling or the damage type such as Frost and Magic.

Another example of a Whetblade is the Black Whetblade which is found in Nokron. Rather than Frost or Magic, this key item will allow for blood and poison-based affinities. If players want every option available, then they will need every Whetblade within Elden Ring.

