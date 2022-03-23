How to get the Godfrey Icon Talisman in Elden Ring

There are a few items in Elden Ring that can enhance attack damage on attacks, and one of those is the Godfrey Icon Talisman. This item will allow players to enhance their charged attacks on attacks that use FP to some degree.

For normal charge attack boosts, players will want to look elsewhere, but this is the perfect item for any builds utilizing FP for charged moves. The only catch is that players will need to face a familiar to get a hold of the Talisman. That enemy is essentially the first phase of Godrick the Grafted within an Evergaol.

Location of the Godfrey Icon Talisman in Elden Ring

Look for the Evergaol in Altus Plateau (Image via FromSoftware)

The Godfrey Icon Talisman is located in the Altus Plateau section of the map in Elden Ring. This very orange and fall-colored region is just outside of the Leyndell Royal Capital and is the last region before reaching the Mountaintops of the Giants. Luckily, the Icon is located on the early edge of the Plateau, but the boss must be defeated regardless.

Obtaining the Godfrey Icon Talisman:

Players must reach the Golden Lineage Evergaol on the southwestern edge of the Altus Plateau.

This is located directly to the right of the Grand Lift of Dectus.

The Evergaol may be too low to jump down, so taking the Lost Grace site next to the Lux Ruins could be better.

Once players have found the Evergaol, they will need a Stonesword Key to enter the fight.

The boss itself is a copy of Godrick the Grafted named Godefroy, and his attacks mimic the former's first phase.

Take out the Evergaol boss to obtain the new Talisman.

There is no need to worry about a second phase for the fight with Godefroy, so players should try to remember those initial telegraphs that start the fight.

What does the Godfrey Icon Talisman do in Elden Ring?

There may be some confusion on what exactly the Icon item enhances within a given build. This Talisman will enhance charged spells and attacks, meaning anything with FP that is charged up. The effect will not work on normal FP attacks or normal charge attacks.

Overall, the boost to damage is about 15% when using a charged spell or skill. That means a weapon like the Dark Moon Greatsword will do more damage when charging up long-range heavy attacks. This should also work on major spells like Comet, so mages may also want to get a hold of the Icon.

