How to get the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman in Elden Ring

Anyone who wants to make Ashes of War a core aspect of their build in Elden Ring will want the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman. The item allows players to use more skill-based attacks such as advanced swings, buffs, or magic that are tied to a weapon.

Some Talisman items can be complicated to obtain, but the Carian Filigreed Crest is fairly easy to spot if players make it to Liurnia.

Rather than searching for a cave or defeating a boss, players can buy the Talisman from a blacksmith merchant that is tied to the Ranni questline within Elden Ring.

Location of the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman in Elden Ring

Look to the northwest of Liurnia. (Image via FromSoftware)

Like many other items in Elden Ring, the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman can be picked up at any time if players are willing to go the distance.

The Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman is found on War Counselor Iji, who is both a merchant and a servant to Ranni the Witch near the Three Sisters. This giant is located just before Caria Manor but can be easy to miss if players don't know where to look.

Steps to purchasing the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman:

Players should head to the Kingsrealm Ruins in northwestern Liurnia.

At the end of the ruins, there is an illusory wall that opens the path to Caria Manor.

Just ahead, War Counselor Iji will be sitting by his anvil and a Lost Grace site.

Players may need to kill Bloodhound Darriwil for the crest to be in stock with Iji.

Telling Iji that Blaidd sent the player will allow purchase of the crest for 4,000 runes.

Only one will be in stock for players to purchase, but talisman items can't be stacked regardless.

When purchasing from Iji, players will also have the option to buy some Somber Smithing Stones up to the rank of 4 for upgrades.

What does the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman do in Elden Ring?

Simply put, the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman allows players to use their skills for less FP. This typically applies to Ash of War skills that are tied to weapons rather than any magical spells or incantations. These require separate talisman items to boost.

Players can expect to save about 25% of their FP on each skill use with the crest equipped. Players with few points invested in Mind can use this to sustain and use more skills during a fight.

