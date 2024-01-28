How to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

The Grappling Hook in Enshrouded serves as a valuable tool for exploring various areas. Within the in-game regions, hidden areas exist that demand the use of swinging objects to access them. In such instances, the Grappling Hook becomes pivotal. However, acquiring it is not a matter of random searches; instead, players must engage in crafting within the Enshrouded world to fulfill their aspirations of obtaining concealed treasures.

Being an open-world RPG game, Enshrouded relies on strategic gameplay, exploration, and searching for the necessary items for survival. Moreover, having the right items is crucial. The Grappling Hook is just one example; numerous objects, particularly essential ones like weapons, shields, and other gear, necessitate a crafting process.

To craft a Grappling Hook, players must utilize the necessary items outlined in this article.

Items required to craft Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Craft a Workbench first (Image via YouTube/Axrora)

Make sure you have a Workbench at your base before attempting to craft the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. This is crucial because, without a Workbench, you won’t be able to craft any weapons or gear. If you're just starting the game and are unsure how to initiate the crafting process, prioritize crafting a Workbench first. To do so, gather three strings and eight Wood Logs.

Craft Strings by combining three Plant Fibers found randomly across areas inside chests. Wood Logs, too, can be acquired randomly from the ground. Once you have these materials, access the Menu and navigate to the Essentials section of your Crafting tab. Choose Workbench, and then execute the required action to create it. Keep in mind that the Workbench can only be crafted at your base.

After creating your Workbench, you're ready to craft a Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. To start the crafting process, gather essential resources, including four Metal Scraps, seven Strings, and 10 Shroud Spores.

How to obtain Metal Scraps, Strings, and Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

Acquire Metal Scraps (Image via YouTube/GhostArrow)

Metal Scraps: You can obtain Metal Scraps by traveling to Rookmore on the west side of the Braelyn Bridge. Proceed to the left side and defeat enemies in the area until you collect four Metal Scraps. Continue exploring Rookmore, eliminating enemies as needed, until you secure the required Metal Scraps.

Craft Strings using plant fibers (Image via YouTube/GhostArrow)

Strings: Now, focus on obtaining Strings. Acquiring it is a straightforward process involving the collection of Plant Fiber found randomly in any region. Craft seven Strings by using 20 plant fibers since one String is crafted from three plant fibers.

Shroud Spores can be found in the Shroud area (Image via YouTube/GhostArrow)

Shroud Spores: Move on to acquiring Shroud Spores, available in the Shroud area. Defeat the skeleton-type creatures in the vicinity to obtain Shroud Spores. Once you have all the necessary items, return to your base and interact with the Workbench.

Craft Grappling Hook in Enshrouded (Image via YouTube/GhostArrow)

Head to the Survival section, where you'll find the option to craft the Grappling Hook. Press the required button, and your mission to obtain the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded is now accomplished.

Check out our other articles related to Enshrouded:

How to upgrade equipment || All classes in Enshrouded || How to get Shroud Wood || How to heal in Enshrouded || How to play co-op in Enshrouded