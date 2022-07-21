How to get Gravity Axle emblem in Destiny 2

Emblems are some of the most valuable items in Destiny 2. While they do nothing other than alter the appearance of the banner on the character customization screen, most of them are just visually stunning.

Emblems are valuable to collectors because there are a few extremely rare emblems in Destiny 2, items that not many Guardians have been able to acquire. That said, Solstice is finally underway. As part of this event, Guardians will be seeing the return of glowing armor sets in the game.

Apart from the glowing armor set, there's a brand new emblem that Bungie will be giving away during the event. Here's everything that Guardians need to know about this new emblem.

Picking up the Gravity Axle emblem in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, this is a free emblem that Bungie will be giving away during the Destiny 2 Solstice 2022. However, there's a small catch to this. Guardians will have to complete a specific activity in order to be able to pick up this emblem.

Before trying to claim this emblem, Guardians will have to head into the game and complete the Triumph associated with the initial Solstice 2022 quest in Destiny 2. This quest can be picked up from Eva Levante, the vendor for every seasonal event in the game. She can be found at the Tower.

That said, once the Guardians have managed to complete the quest and get the Triumph, they will have to visit the Bungie Rewards website. On the site, here's what they need to do:

Guardians will have to log in to their account by selecting the platform they play the game on.

After they've logged in, Guardians will have to make their way to the Rewards tab.

Under the rewards tab, the option to claim the Gravity Axle emblem should be right on top.

Guardians will be able to click on the Claim Now button if they've completed the required challenges. If the button is greyed out, then players will have to head back into the game and meet the requirements and then try to claim this item once again.

Once they've claimed the item on the website, players will have to make their way back into the game and then head over to the character customization menu. When in that menu, they will have to navigate to the Collections tab. Under that tab, there should be a tab for Flair. Under the Flair tab, Guardians can find Emblems.

Clicking on the Flair Tab will get an entire panel to open up on the right with all the emblems that the Guardian has managed to unlock in Destiny 2.

Guardians can pick up their freshly unlocked Gravity Axle emblem from this page. That said, there's a slim chance that Guardians might not have to jump through so many hoops in the game while claiming this emblem.

Before heading over to the Collections tab, Guardians can just check in with Master Rahool at the Tower. Sometimes, these emblems can be picked up from him as well. So once players claimed the reward from the Bungie Rewards page, they can just check in with Master Rahool once before going through the Collections tab.

