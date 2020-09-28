How to get Halloween costume hats in Among Us

Among Us has quickly grown in popularity this year. There are no signs of stopping as players all over test their wits against others, sometimes their friends. Crewmates complete their tasks, avoid being killed, and try to vote out the Impostors. All while the Imposters go on killing sprees, sabotage the base, and turn Crewmates against each other.

One of the best parts about Among Us is the character customization. There are several colors to choose from, as well as cosmetic items. Players can wear different costumes, different hats, and even walk around with a pet.

Within the game, there are seasonal costume offerings too. With Halloween coming up, players are wondering how to get their hands on the Halloween costume hats in Among Us.

How to wear Among Us Halloween hats

Image Credits: InnerSloth

The Halloween-themed hats in Among Us include pumpkins, witch hats, wolf ears, bat wings, a hockey mask, and much more. Even though Halloween is just around the corner, players can wear these cosmetic items year-round with the right trick. They can also dress in these creepy Among Us hats whenever they please.

It is as easy as changing the time on the clock. That would be the computer clock. On the PC, users can open the date and time settings, and there should be an option to toggle “Set time automatically” on or off. They need to ensure it is set to Off. Then there will be a “Change” button, which will allow players to change the time on their computers. They can set the PC’s date to October 31, 2019, when these costumes went live in Among Us.

After all of that has been completed, gamers can load up Among Us and join or create a game. Once they make it into the lobby, they can head over to the little computer in the waiting area and click on it or select the “Customzie” button in the corner. All of the Halloween hats will appear and are wearable.

This method causes these items to fully unlock in Among Us, allowing players to wear them even after changing the time on their computers back to normal.