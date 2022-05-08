How to get the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

The Halo Scythe is a Reaper category weapon that is useful for Faith-based builds in Elden Ring.

This weapon deals 118 Physical Damage and a solid 76 Holy Damage. This means Faith scaling is important, as it requires 15 Faith, 16 Dexterity, and 13 Strength to equip.

Any Elden Ring player who wants to obtain this massive scythe can get it from any Scythe-wielding Cleanrot Knight. They will be found south of the Heart of Aeonia near Commander O'Neil.

How to obtain the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

Whether for PVP or PVE, the Halo Scythe is a useful weapon against many enemies found in the Lands Between. It is a weapon that has to be taken by force, however.

Players can find Halo Scythe in a number of areas, but it is a rare drop and is not guaranteed to be given. This is why the Cleanrot Knights near Commander O'Neil are the best.

Head south of this Site of Grace to find the Cleanrot Knights (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

They are the easiest to farm, making the chances of receiving the Halo Scythe much higher than if players defeated a single Cleanrot Knight here or there during their travels.

Here is how players can reach the Heart of Aeonia to find Cleanrot Knights that may drop the Halo Scythe:

Head east of the Limgrave region to Caelid

In the Caelid region, where the ground is blood-red, head further east to the swampy area

In the center of that swamp, players will find Commander O'Neil

Commander O'Neil is an optional boss, but it is always best to defeat him to gain access to the nearby Site of Grace

Focus on taking out his minions first and stay on Torrent to avoid rot damage

The Commander's attacks are very slow, so dodge them and strike when he is recovering for a slow and steady victory

After Commander O'Neil is bested, players will gain access to the Heart of Aeonia Site of Grace

Activate it and use it as a travel point or respawn location if things go wrong the rest of the way

Go south from the Site of Grace to find a multitude of Cleanrot Knights

Only one of them typically wields a scythe and this is the one who will drop the Halo Scythe

Take him down and return to the Heart of Aeonia Site of Grace if the Halo Scythe is not dropped

Return and repeat the battle until the rare weapon is delivered at the Cleanrot Knight's defeat

After obtaining the Halo Scythe, Elden Ring players will have one of the best Holy damage weapons in the game. It cannot be infused with any further Ashes of War, however, but can be upgraded with Somber Smithing Stones.

Players who utilize the Halo Scythe will have access to Miquella's Ring of Light skill. It can be fired in rapid succession and sends out shining halos that deal damage when they hit a target.

