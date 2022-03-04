How to get the Cleanrot armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players need to ensure that they stay well protected during their journey. Finding more powerful armor that bolsters their defense is an excellent way to survive the hardships they endure.

A set users can stumble across in Elden Ring is the Cleanrot armor set, which will help them survive with an increase in immunity and a high robustness resistance stat.

Locating Cleanrot Knights to find the Cleanrot armor set in Elden Ring

For gamers to claim the Cleanrot armor set, they first need to travel to Caelid. While there are a few areas where they can encounter Cleanrot Knights, they have the best chance of doing so in the Swamp of Aeonia.

Cleanrot Knights in this location have a chance to drop the armor. Each time one is defeated, they can drop one piece of the four-total piece Cleanrot armor set.

Fighting Cleanrot Knights

In Elden Ring, Cleanrot Knights can move quickly towards players by rushing them with an impale move, which can cause heavy damage if it lands (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Cleanrot Knights can quickly close the gap between players and themselves using their rushing impale attack. They should dodge sideways to avoid this attack and then strike them quickly afterward.

For spellcasters, users should ensure that they pay special attention to the range they stand because the Knights can catch them off-guard by rushing. Dodging is key to defeating the Knights.

Defeating the Knight

Once a player defeats a Knight, it will have a chance to drop one piece of the Cleanrot armor set. Each armor set in the Elden Ring consists of four pieces, helms, chest pieces, legs, and gauntlets. These four pieces will combine to make the complete set of Cleanrot armor.

Gamers who need quality physical absorption and a solid robustness increase should seek out Cleanrot.

Cleanrot Knights can be found in other areas

Cleanrot Knights can be found in numerous locations around the world, with each one dropping different items depending on where they are located (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Players can find Cleanrot Knights in other areas of the world as well. However, it is the Knights in the Aeonia Swamp that can drop the Cleanrot armor set. There is also a Cleanrot Knight as a field boss in Stillwater Cave. It will drop a Winged Sword Insignia when defeated.

The Cleanrot Knights in The Shaded Castle may drop a Cleanrot Knight's Sword when defeated for players to complete the look.

