How to get the Heir Apparent and its catalyst in Destiny 2 (2022)

Heir Apparent was first introduced in Destiny 2 with Season of the Worthy in 2020. Players were given an estimated three-week period to complete a quest and get the catalyst for the weapon. However, the catalyst was re-introduced the following year and amplified the weapon's perk.

Since this can be categorized as a rare Exotic item, it is recommended that players get it as soon as possible. A Machine Gun buff will also be implemented in Season 17, making it more potent. On top of the Solar damage output, the weapon grants an Arc shield to the wielder, protecting them from incoming damage.

Here's how to get the Heir Apparent Machine Gun and its catalyst in 2022.

Heir Apparent Exotic weapon and its catalyst guide for Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

1) The Exotic weapon

Top of the Class quest from Eva Levante for the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun (Image via Bungie)

If you do not own the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun, speak with Eva Levante at the Tower to kick off the annual Guardian Games event. She will hand you the "Best in Class" Legendary quest consisting of nine steps from collecting Laurels and medallions to completing playlist activities.

Upon completion, players will get 'The Title' SMG with the curated perks of Grave Robber and Vorpal Weapon. Once you're done picking that up, Eva Levante will offer another quest called "Top of Class," an Exotic quest that grants players the Heir Apparent Machine Gun.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Spin to win.



Earn the Heir Apparent Machine Gun through the Guardian Games triumphs. Spin to win.Earn the Heir Apparent Machine Gun through the Guardian Games triumphs. https://t.co/sz252G3S1r

The quest itself comes with two straightforward steps. First, you will need to collect 50 Laurels, the main currency in Guardian Games. These are similar to motes from Gambit, which drop from an enemy only if they are killed with class ability while having the Guardian Games class item equipped.

Daily Focus Playlist for Guardian Games 2022 (Image via Destiny 2)

The second step requires getting 100 Machine Gun final blows inside the Daily Focus Playlist. Head over to the Destinations tab and look for the Guardian Games logo in the Vanguard, Gambit, or the Crucible section. Once done, you will automatically get the Heir Apparent weapon.

2) The catalyst

Exotic quest for the catalyst of Heir Apparent in Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

You will need to deposit Gold and Platinum medals at the podium for the catalyst to receive the quest. However, this Exotic quest's drop rate is randomized, making it a grindy process for players who haven't received it yet. Additionally, the quest has three steps that require everyone to perform specific objectives exclusive to the event.

Players have until May 24 to get the quest, complete the objectives, and get the catalyst of the weapon. The steps for this quest are as follows:

Earn 50 medals. Platinum gives 10 points, Gold gives 5, with Silver and Bronze giving 3 and 1 respectively.

Complete 3 Contender Cards.

Defeat 100 combatants with Machine Guns in the Daily Focus Playlist.

You will need to get 700 kills with the Heir Apparent to masterwork the weapon upon earning the catalyst.

Edited by Danyal Arabi